Friday, August 2 Morning Forecast

Flash Flood Watch peeled away to the east as heavy rain threat shifts west

FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been CANCELLED for the eastern-most counties — Barry, Cedar, Dade, Lawrence, and St. Clair counties as the heavy rain threat shifts to the west. It still remains until 7 AM Saturday for counties along I-49 where an additional 1-3″ of rain is possible between this morning and overnight tonight.

Our stalled front is still set up to the west, but has nudged a little bit farther west than previously forecast, allowing drier air to come in from the east. This has shifted the corridor of heaviest rain a little bit to the west.

I still expect steadier showers and locally heavy rain from Nevada down through Fayettville with rain totals of 1-3″ possible through Saturday. However, the incredibly heavy rain up to 6″ and flash flooding looks to remain just over the border in eastern Kansas like it did yesterday.

Today expect steadier showers to continue to focus west with mostly cloudy skies spilling into Springfield. A few showers/ storms are still possible around Springfield, but like yesterday, they should stay spotty with most of the day dry.

With less rain and possibly a few more peeks of sun, highs pop into the middle 80’s again in Springfield — cooler upper 70’s to the west where there will be more rain — warmer upper 80’s to the east where there will be more sun.

Showers/ storms set up to the west once more after midnight tonight, posing that flood threat along I-49. A few storms will be possible in Springfield with lows in the upper 60’s.

We’ll keep the chance for a few storms especially early on Saturday with a drying trend late in the afternoon/ evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80’s.

High pressure squeezes in on Sunday kicking the stalled front out to the south. Everyone will be mostly sunny and dry with highs closer to average in the upper 80’s.

Quiet sunshine and seasonal highs hang around through Tuesday. Our next cold front drops in with a few showers/ storms possible by Wednesday.

Fair

Springfield

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
69°F Showers Late
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
68°F Showers Late
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers Late
66°F Showers Late
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Friday

85° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 85° 69°

Saturday

84° / 67°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 84° 67°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 66°

Monday

90° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 68°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 67°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 69°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

81°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
7%
84°

82°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
81°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
75°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
12%
74°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
14%
73°

72°

1 AM
Few Showers
32%
72°

71°

2 AM
Showers
36%
71°

72°

3 AM
Showers
37%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
41%
71°

70°

5 AM
Showers
35%
70°

