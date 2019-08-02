Friday, August 2 Evening Forecast

Chance of showers continues, drying out Sunday —

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for counties along I-49 until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Up to 2″ of rainfall is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. REMEMBER: do not swim, walk, play, or drive into the floodwaters. The heaviest rain threat has shifted west of the state line and will mainly stay in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy and muggy conditions. A few showers are possible.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions. A chance of showers continues through the day, especially west of Highway 65. Drier air will continue to filter in through the day, limiting shower chances east of HWY 65. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with a few clouds.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with pleasant conditions and plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s with mostly clear conditions.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few clouds but an overall nice day! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Tuesday will be more of a transition day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will push in Tuesday night into Wednesday. While the timing still needs to be determined, showers will be possible during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, the cold front will push in bringing a chance of showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Thursday through the weekend – each day has a chance of showers and storms, something we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will stay in the 80’s.