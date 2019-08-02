Breaking News
Friday, August 2 Evening Forecast

Chance of showers continues, drying out Sunday —

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for counties along I-49 until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Up to 2″ of rainfall is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. REMEMBER: do not swim, walk, play, or drive into the floodwaters. The heaviest rain threat has shifted west of the state line and will mainly stay in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with mostly cloudy and muggy conditions. A few showers are possible.

Saturday, temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions. A chance of showers continues through the day, especially west of Highway 65. Drier air will continue to filter in through the day, limiting shower chances east of HWY 65. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with a few clouds.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80’s with pleasant conditions and plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60’s with mostly clear conditions.

Monday to start off your work week, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a few clouds but an overall nice day! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s.

Tuesday will be more of a transition day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front that will push in Tuesday night into Wednesday. While the timing still needs to be determined, showers will be possible during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday, the cold front will push in bringing a chance of showers and storms during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Thursday through the weekend – each day has a chance of showers and storms, something we will continue to monitor. Temperatures will stay in the 80’s.

Heavy Rain

Springfield

75°F Heavy Rain Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
69°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms Early
69°F Thunderstorms Early
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
67°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 69°
% ° 69°

Saturday

86° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 86° 68°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 67°

Monday

90° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 90° 69°

Tuesday

86° / 69°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 88° 70°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

73°

9 PM
Showers
48%
73°

74°

10 PM
Showers
39%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
73°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
72°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
71°

71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
70°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
74°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
79°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
82°

84°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

85°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

84°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
84°

