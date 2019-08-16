Breaking News
Friday, August 16 Morning Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 AM, more rain chances —

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. for counties along and north of I-44. This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the primary threats this morning.

Showers and storms will continue through about lunchtime with clouds thinning out and the sunshine returning. This will make for a hot and humid afternoon with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. Overnight tonight another round of showers and storms is possible, mainly north of Highway 60, with temperatures dropping into the lower 70’s.

Saturday looks hot and breezy during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s once again. Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday, we will have the best chance at widespread rainfall. A storm system will dive out of the north into Missouri and eventually into Arkansas. Almost everyone will get to see rain Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, only topping off in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower and middle 90’s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Just like we have seen all summer, the heat will not stick around long. A front will push through Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and storms both days and temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Light Rain

Springfield

68°F Light Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly Clear
72°F Mostly Clear
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Harrison

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
72°F Clear
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 71°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 60% 94° 71°

Saturday

95° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 75°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Monday

94° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 94° 72°

Wednesday

90° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 67°

Thursday

85° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
68°

72°

9 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
72°

78°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
78°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
93°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
5%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
8%
89°

87°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
86°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
73°