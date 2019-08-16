Friday, August 16 Morning Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 7 AM, more rain chances —

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. for counties along and north of I-44. This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are the primary threats this morning.

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH issued for counties along and north of I-44 until 7 AM. This means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. #kolr10wx #mowx pic.twitter.com/MWO7Lh6s7p — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 16, 2019

Showers and storms will continue through about lunchtime with clouds thinning out and the sunshine returning. This will make for a hot and humid afternoon with temperatures topping off in the lower 90’s. Overnight tonight another round of showers and storms is possible, mainly north of Highway 60, with temperatures dropping into the lower 70’s.

Saturday looks hot and breezy during the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s once again. Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Sunday, we will have the best chance at widespread rainfall. A storm system will dive out of the north into Missouri and eventually into Arkansas. Almost everyone will get to see rain Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, only topping off in the upper 80’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the lower and middle 90’s during the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Just like we have seen all summer, the heat will not stick around long. A front will push through Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance of showers and storms both days and temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.