Friday, August 14 Morning Forecast

Hot today and tomorrow, cooler next week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning is starting out similar to yesterday. We’ve got some upper-level wind energy igniting showers/ storms to the southwest with locally heavy rain and lightning. Northwest Arkansas is getting clipped by these storms. They will not move any farther east with drier air in place over the Ozarks. Expect these storms to fade away by midday.

The clouds will quickly clear out with mostly sunny and hot weather slated for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s over Southwest Missouri with mid to upper 80s further east and south.

Weekend weather will remain pretty quiet. The beginnings of a milder pattern will come with a cold front that will be sweeping south across the area late in the day Saturday. The front might be able to spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the early evening. Otherwise, the day looks hot and quiet with highs up around 90°.

Lower humidity will spread in behind the front making for a pleasant morning Sunday. Temperatures won’t be as hot either with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A deep trough setting up across the East will keep a steady supply of dry air flowing in from the north. This will keep the forecast dry with Gulf moisture completely shut out of our area.

A pleasantly cool morning Monday will give way to a warm afternoon. Another cold front will quietly move through making for an even milder stretch of weather through the middle of the week. Overnight lows the remainder of the week will be pleasantly cool with pleasantly warm afternoons. Rain chances will remain near zero through the week.

Clear

Springfield

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Branson

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

90° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 90° 63°

Sunday

86° / 60°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 86° 60°

Monday

87° / 62°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 87° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 59°

Wednesday

82° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 82° 60°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 83° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
72°

71°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
77°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

9 PM
Clear
10%
79°

77°

10 PM
Clear
10%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Clear
10%
71°

