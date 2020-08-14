Friday, August 14 Morning Forecast

This morning is starting out similar to yesterday. We’ve got some upper-level wind energy igniting showers/ storms to the southwest with locally heavy rain and lightning. Northwest Arkansas is getting clipped by these storms. They will not move any farther east with drier air in place over the Ozarks. Expect these storms to fade away by midday.

The clouds will quickly clear out with mostly sunny and hot weather slated for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s over Southwest Missouri with mid to upper 80s further east and south.

Weekend weather will remain pretty quiet. The beginnings of a milder pattern will come with a cold front that will be sweeping south across the area late in the day Saturday. The front might be able to spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the early evening. Otherwise, the day looks hot and quiet with highs up around 90°.

Lower humidity will spread in behind the front making for a pleasant morning Sunday. Temperatures won’t be as hot either with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A deep trough setting up across the East will keep a steady supply of dry air flowing in from the north. This will keep the forecast dry with Gulf moisture completely shut out of our area.

A pleasantly cool morning Monday will give way to a warm afternoon. Another cold front will quietly move through making for an even milder stretch of weather through the middle of the week. Overnight lows the remainder of the week will be pleasantly cool with pleasantly warm afternoons. Rain chances will remain near zero through the week.