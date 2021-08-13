Friday, August 13 Morning Forecast

We have shifted our focus from the heat to showers and storms as our next storm system moves through the region. This cold front will continue to slide southward through the Ozarks as we progress through the remainder of our Friday and it’ll finally bring some relief to the region. It brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout our with temps falling back into the 80s. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this front moves through meaning an isolated severe storm or two are possible. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the low to mid-80s. As the upper-level part of this system skirts through tomorrow, we could see a few showers lingering or possibly a storm or two. The chances will be higher the farther south you trek across the viewing area. Sunday is looking drier as high pressure builds which brings a bit more sunshine. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s. High pressure will hold keeping our weather pattern quiet with minimal chances for rain. Winds turn around from the south to southeast Monday which will bring warmer air back into the Ozarks. Highs round out in the middle to upper 80s Monday through Thursday of next week with drier weather sticking around through Tuesday. Our next disturbance moves in by Wednesday into Thursday possibly bringing our next chance of showers and storms.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer