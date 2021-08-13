Friday, August 13 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

87° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Saturday

80° / 63°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 80° 63°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 87° 69°

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 71°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 87° 68°

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 AM
Sunny
9%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

81°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
81°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
81°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
85°

85°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
84°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

78°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

75°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
75°

75°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
75°

74°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
71°

71°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
71°

71°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
71°

70°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

71°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
71°

We have shifted our focus from the heat to showers and storms as our next storm system moves through the region. This cold front will continue to slide southward through the Ozarks as we progress through the remainder of our Friday and it’ll finally bring some relief to the region. It brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout our with temps falling back into the 80s. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this front moves through meaning an isolated severe storm or two are possible. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the low to mid-80s. As the upper-level part of this system skirts through tomorrow, we could see a few showers lingering or possibly a storm or two. The chances will be higher the farther south you trek across the viewing area. Sunday is looking drier as high pressure builds which brings a bit more sunshine. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s. High pressure will hold keeping our weather pattern quiet with minimal chances for rain. Winds turn around from the south to southeast Monday which will bring warmer air back into the Ozarks. Highs round out in the middle to upper 80s Monday through Thursday of next week with drier weather sticking around through Tuesday. Our next disturbance moves in by Wednesday into Thursday possibly bringing our next chance of showers and storms.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
69°F A few clouds from time to time. Couple of showers possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
71°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Thunderstorm

West Plains

73°F Thunderstorm Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

