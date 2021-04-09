Friday, April 9 Morning Forecast

We are ending the workweek on a brighter and warmer note but we are not done with the storm chances just yet. The day starts off pleasant with lots of sunshine with fairly seasonable conditions for this time of year.

Southerly winds have taken over which will help us warm up later on this afternoon. Highs rebound back into the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves in late today bringing scattered thunderstorms. Some of these will likely turn strong with a fair amount of instability building ahead of the boundary. The warm front will be a focal point for storms at first with the cold front swinging through overnight.

A Marginal Risk to Slight Risk encompasses the region into early Saturday. This means a few severe storms are possible this evening with the primary concerns being gusty winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as we’ll be close to the low-pressure center and the warm front.

Moisture lingers into Saturday and will likely hang around for much of the day. Sunshine may peek out from behind the clouds late as this disturbance works off to the northeast. A much cooler feels is on the docket for Saturday as well, only rising into the 50s.

Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region. Much cooler air filters in behind this front and it looks to stick around into the latter half of next week. Temperatures will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many of us Tuesday through Thursday which is below average for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

51°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and storms likely. Low near 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Showers and storms likely. Low near 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 50F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 50F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
94%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

58°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

52°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

54°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
51°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
88%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

78° / 48°
PM T-Storms
PM T-Storms 40% 78° 48°

Saturday

54° / 43°
Showers
Showers 50% 54° 43°

Sunday

75° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 75° 47°

Monday

63° / 41°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 63° 41°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Showers
Showers 30% 60° 41°

Thursday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 61° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
56°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
62°

67°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
67°

71°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
8%
75°

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

75°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
75°

62°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
62°

66°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
66°

66°

7 PM
Rain
71%
66°

63°

8 PM
Rain
85%
63°

60°

9 PM
Rain
94%
60°

59°

10 PM
Rain
91%
59°

58°

11 PM
Rain
85%
58°

59°

12 AM
Rain
70%
59°

57°

1 AM
Light Rain
61%
57°

55°

2 AM
Showers
44%
55°

53°

3 AM
Showers
49%
53°

51°

4 AM
Showers
55%
51°

50°

5 AM
Showers
37%
50°

49°

6 AM
Few Showers
31%
49°

48°

7 AM
Showers
46%
48°
