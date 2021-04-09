Friday, April 9 Morning Forecast

We are ending the workweek on a brighter and warmer note but we are not done with the storm chances just yet. The day starts off pleasant with lots of sunshine with fairly seasonable conditions for this time of year.

Southerly winds have taken over which will help us warm up later on this afternoon. Highs rebound back into the mid and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front moves in late today bringing scattered thunderstorms. Some of these will likely turn strong with a fair amount of instability building ahead of the boundary. The warm front will be a focal point for storms at first with the cold front swinging through overnight.





A Marginal Risk to Slight Risk encompasses the region into early Saturday. This means a few severe storms are possible this evening with the primary concerns being gusty winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as we’ll be close to the low-pressure center and the warm front.

Moisture lingers into Saturday and will likely hang around for much of the day. Sunshine may peek out from behind the clouds late as this disturbance works off to the northeast. A much cooler feels is on the docket for Saturday as well, only rising into the 50s.

Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region. Much cooler air filters in behind this front and it looks to stick around into the latter half of next week. Temperatures will round out in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many of us Tuesday through Thursday which is below average for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer