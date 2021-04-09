A storm system has been impacting the region this evening and it has brought widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms have been on the strong to severe side bringing hail and gusty winds. The cold front associated with this low continues to push eastward through the remainder of the evening and it could bring a few more severe storms. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for some of our communities as result. Widespread showers and storms are in store overnight with heavy rain and some brief gusty winds but the activity should lose a lot of its punch with the loss of the daytime driven instability. Saturday is looking much cooler behind the boundary with moisture lingering throughout much of the day. Highs will only be in the 50s with scattered showers continuing to circulate through the viewing area. Sunshine may peek out from behind the clouds late, especially SW of Springfield as drier air begins to work in. This disturbance continues to work off to the northeast Saturday night with clouds decreasing and temps cooling. Lows look to fall back into the lower 40s making for a chilly start to Sunday. Temperatures then spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region. Cooler than normal temperatures then hang in the balance with afternoon reading staying below average into the latter half of next week.
Friday, April 9 Evening Forecast
