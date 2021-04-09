Friday, April 9 Evening Forecast

A storm system has been impacting the region this evening and it has brought widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms have been on the strong to severe side bringing hail and gusty winds. The cold front associated with this low continues to push eastward through the remainder of the evening and it could bring a few more severe storms. A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for some of our communities as result. Widespread showers and storms are in store overnight with heavy rain and some brief gusty winds but the activity should lose a lot of its punch with the loss of the daytime driven instability. Saturday is looking much cooler behind the boundary with moisture lingering throughout much of the day. Highs will only be in the 50s with scattered showers continuing to circulate through the viewing area. Sunshine may peek out from behind the clouds late, especially SW of Springfield as drier air begins to work in. This disturbance continues to work off to the northeast Saturday night with clouds decreasing and temps cooling. Lows look to fall back into the lower 40s making for a chilly start to Sunday. Temperatures then spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region. Cooler than normal temperatures then hang in the balance with afternoon reading staying below average into the latter half of next week. 

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 50F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Springfield Mo 7-Day

Friday

76° / 49°
Heavy Thunderstorms
72%

Saturday

54° / 43°
Showers
50%

Sunday

74° / 47°
Sunny
6%

Monday

62° / 40°
Isolated Thunderstorms
20%

Tuesday

61° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
8%

Wednesday

61° / 41°
Mostly Cloudy
10%

Thursday

60° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
15%

Hourly Forecast

55°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
55°

53°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
53°

53°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
53°

54°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
54°

52°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
52°

51°

5 AM
Rain
92%
51°

49°

6 AM
Rain
78%
49°

48°

7 AM
Showers
38%
48°

48°

8 AM
Showers
41%
48°

48°

9 AM
Showers
51%
48°

48°

10 AM
Light Rain
63%
48°

49°

11 AM
Light Rain
66%
49°

49°

12 PM
Showers
59%
49°

50°

1 PM
Showers
50%
50°

50°

2 PM
Showers
42%
50°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
54°

54°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
54°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
50°

49°

10 PM
Clear
4%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
5%
48°
