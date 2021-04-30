Friday, April 30 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

High pressure has taken over the viewing area and it will bring a gorgeous end to the workweek and the month for that matter. With the lighter winds in place as well as the starry sky, we do have the potential for patchy fog this morning so don’t be shocked if you encounter some early on. Aside from that, today really does look perfect with highs rising back into the mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. High pressure holds for the first half of the weekend too with southerly winds boosting our temps even further. Temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with some locations possibly in the lower 80s. Our next storm system moves our way Sunday and this one brings another round of showers and storms. We remain unsettled into Monday with this area of low pressure still impacting the area. With even warmer temps and some clearing in the clouds, more energy could aid in bringing severe weather to kick-start next week as well. The atmosphere does look capped and this could inhibit storms but if we could see them develop, they could become severe. This will be the day to watch and really stay weather aware with the potential lasting right into Monday night. More widespread showers and storms plague the Ozarks Tuesday as another piece of energy swings through. Much cooler air looks to filter in behind that storm system with highs falling back into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure does build back in, bringing a return to the sunshine for mid-week but it doesn’t last long. A disturbance looks to move our way by Thursday possibly bringing more rain.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

44°F Sunny Feels like 44°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

47°F Sunny Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

47°F Sunny Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 53°

Saturday

78° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 78° 58°

Sunday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 60% 70° 60°

Monday

81° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 81° 58°

Tuesday

63° / 47°
Storms
Storms 30% 63° 47°

Wednesday

65° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 65° 46°

Thursday

65° / 44°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
51°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
55°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
62°

66°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
75°

70°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
70°

65°

9 PM
Clear
2%
65°

64°

10 PM
Clear
2%
64°

62°

11 PM
Clear
3%
62°

60°

12 AM
Clear
3%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
3%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
3%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
4%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
4%
56°

56°

5 AM
Clear
4%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
5%
55°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100