Friday, April 30 Morning Forecast

High pressure has taken over the viewing area and it will bring a gorgeous end to the workweek and the month for that matter. With the lighter winds in place as well as the starry sky, we do have the potential for patchy fog this morning so don’t be shocked if you encounter some early on. Aside from that, today really does look perfect with highs rising back into the mid-70s under plenty of sunshine. High pressure holds for the first half of the weekend too with southerly winds boosting our temps even further. Temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with some locations possibly in the lower 80s. Our next storm system moves our way Sunday and this one brings another round of showers and storms. We remain unsettled into Monday with this area of low pressure still impacting the area. With even warmer temps and some clearing in the clouds, more energy could aid in bringing severe weather to kick-start next week as well. The atmosphere does look capped and this could inhibit storms but if we could see them develop, they could become severe. This will be the day to watch and really stay weather aware with the potential lasting right into Monday night. More widespread showers and storms plague the Ozarks Tuesday as another piece of energy swings through. Much cooler air looks to filter in behind that storm system with highs falling back into the low to mid-60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure does build back in, bringing a return to the sunshine for mid-week but it doesn’t last long. A disturbance looks to move our way by Thursday possibly bringing more rain.

Have a great weekend!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer