Friday, April 3 Morning Forecast

Showers today

A cold front will slowly move towards the Ozarks today. Expect clouds and showers today. Lightning and small hail are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will be warm early, near 60 degrees, falling late behind the sharp front. Lows dip into the 30’s tonight with showers around.

We’ll keep showers especially early and to the east on Saturday as the front slowly pushes east. Clouds hang tight and highs will be much cooler in the 40’s and 50’s.

We’ll dry out and warm up on Sunday, expect highs back in the upper 60’s despite mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll be warm and unsettled early next week with spotty storm chances and highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.

Overcast

Springfield

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
40°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
38°F Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 38°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 60° 38°

Saturday

50° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 50° 44°

Sunday

67° / 55°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 67° 55°

Monday

73° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 73° 60°

Tuesday

79° / 60°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 79° 60°

Wednesday

79° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 79° 48°

Thursday

65° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
54°

55°

9 AM
Showers
60%
55°

57°

10 AM
Rain
40%
57°

57°

11 AM
Showers
40%
57°

58°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
58°

60°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

60°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

60°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
60°

59°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
59°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
56°

54°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
54°

51°

7 PM
Light Rain
60%
51°

49°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
49°

48°

9 PM
Rain
60%
48°

47°

10 PM
Showers
60%
47°

45°

11 PM
Showers
50%
45°

44°

12 AM
Showers
60%
44°

43°

1 AM
Showers
60%
43°

42°

2 AM
Showers
60%
42°

41°

3 AM
Rain
60%
41°

38°

4 AM
Showers
50%
38°

37°

5 AM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

6 AM
Showers
40%
37°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

