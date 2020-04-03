Friday, April 3 Morning Forecast

A cold front will slowly move towards the Ozarks today. Expect clouds and showers today. Lightning and small hail are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Temperatures will be warm early, near 60 degrees, falling late behind the sharp front. Lows dip into the 30’s tonight with showers around.

We’ll keep showers especially early and to the east on Saturday as the front slowly pushes east. Clouds hang tight and highs will be much cooler in the 40’s and 50’s.

We’ll dry out and warm up on Sunday, expect highs back in the upper 60’s despite mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll be warm and unsettled early next week with spotty storm chances and highs in the middle/ upper 70’s.