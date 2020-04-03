Friday, April 3 Evening Forecast

Today was a roller coaster of temperatures. A cold front pushed in during the day, dropping temperatures 20+ degrees in some places. This front brought in some showers and storms and much colder temperatures. It will rainy and cold tonight with a cool Saturday ahead before a temperatures jump next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with scattered showers. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Saturday will be cool and cloudy. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers possible mainly east of Highway 65. Overnight lows will drop into the the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday temperatures rebound back into the middle and upper 60’s but with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50’s.

We will then enter an unsettled pattern for the first half of the week.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. These will be spotty and scattered in nature. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with a chance of shower and storms which will be spotty and scattered in nature. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday will be warm again with temperatures in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. A shower or two are possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s.

We start to dry out by Thursday.