Friday, April 3 Evening Forecast

Cool Saturday, temperature jump next week

Today was a roller coaster of temperatures. A cold front pushed in during the day, dropping temperatures 20+ degrees in some places. This front brought in some showers and storms and much colder temperatures. It will rainy and cold tonight with a cool Saturday ahead before a temperatures jump next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30’s with scattered showers. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Saturday will be cool and cloudy. Temperatures will only be able to top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers possible mainly east of Highway 65. Overnight lows will drop into the the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday temperatures rebound back into the middle and upper 60’s but with mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray shower or two. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50’s.

We will then enter an unsettled pattern for the first half of the week.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. These will be spotty and scattered in nature. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s.

Tuesday will be much like Monday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with a chance of shower and storms which will be spotty and scattered in nature. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday will be warm again with temperatures in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. A shower or two are possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40’s.

We start to dry out by Thursday.

Overcast

Springfield

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

39°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
43°F Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

40°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
39°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

40°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
37°F Rain likely. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

West Plains

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

60° / 38°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 60° 38°

Saturday

51° / 45°
Cloudy
Cloudy 30% 51° 45°

Sunday

65° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 65° 55°

Monday

73° / 59°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 73° 59°

Tuesday

80° / 59°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 80° 59°

Wednesday

79° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 79° 48°

Thursday

67° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 67° 48°

Hourly Forecast

48°

9 PM
Rain
60%
48°

47°

10 PM
Showers
60%
47°

45°

11 PM
Showers
50%
45°

44°

12 AM
Showers
60%
44°

43°

1 AM
Showers
60%
43°

42°

2 AM
Showers
60%
42°

41°

3 AM
Rain
60%
41°

38°

4 AM
Showers
50%
38°

37°

5 AM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

6 AM
Showers
40%
37°

38°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

38°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

39°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

41°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
42°

43°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
44°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

