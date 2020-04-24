Friday, April 24 Morning Forecast

Showers are starting to arrive from the west. Expect some wet roads out there this morning.

Showers/ storms increase in coverage as a cold front continues to approach today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60’s.

By this evening, we could build enough fuel ahead of the front for a few strong/ severe storms. Clouds and rain may keep the atmosphere too stable and cool for severe weather, so we’ll need to continue to monitor this threat today.

IF we get enough juice for severe storms, damaging winds to 60 mph and large hail to the size of quarters will be possible. The tornado threat is very low, but healthiest to the southwest.

Any severe threat will end tonight but showers linger on the backside of the low, slowly exiting tomorrow morning.

All in all, another 1-2″ rain is possible on already aggravated streams from the other day. Any heavy rain could cause minor flooding.

After starting out with some showers on Saturday, we’ll have some clouds and cool 60’s in the afternoon.

The better half of the weekend will be Sunday, expect sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

We’ll find increasing clouds on Monday ahead of our next storm on Tuesday.