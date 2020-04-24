Friday, April 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers/ storms return today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers are starting to arrive from the west. Expect some wet roads out there this morning.

Showers/ storms increase in coverage as a cold front continues to approach today. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60’s.

By this evening, we could build enough fuel ahead of the front for a few strong/ severe storms. Clouds and rain may keep the atmosphere too stable and cool for severe weather, so we’ll need to continue to monitor this threat today.

IF we get enough juice for severe storms, damaging winds to 60 mph and large hail to the size of quarters will be possible. The tornado threat is very low, but healthiest to the southwest.

Any severe threat will end tonight but showers linger on the backside of the low, slowly exiting tomorrow morning.

All in all, another 1-2″ rain is possible on already aggravated streams from the other day. Any heavy rain could cause minor flooding.

After starting out with some showers on Saturday, we’ll have some clouds and cool 60’s in the afternoon.

The better half of the weekend will be Sunday, expect sunshine and highs near 70 degrees.

We’ll find increasing clouds on Monday ahead of our next storm on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
51°F Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Harrison

50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
52°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
52°F Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
55°F Periods of rain. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 51°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 60% 67° 51°

Saturday

62° / 44°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 62° 44°

Sunday

70° / 50°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 70° 50°

Monday

72° / 56°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 20% 72° 56°

Tuesday

70° / 51°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 70° 51°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 68° 47°

Thursday

72° / 50°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 72° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
54°

51°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
51°

58°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

60°

9 AM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

10 AM
Showers
60%
60°

60°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
60°

61°

12 PM
Rain
80%
61°

62°

1 PM
Rain
80%
62°

62°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
62°

64°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
80%
67°

65°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
65°

64°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

63°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

60°

8 PM
Showers
60%
60°

58°

9 PM
Showers
60%
58°

57°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
57°

56°

11 PM
Rain
70%
56°

55°

12 AM
Rain
70%
55°

55°

1 AM
Rain
70%
55°

54°

2 AM
Rain
70%
54°

55°

3 AM
Rain
100%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
100%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
90%
54°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour EOWood

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now