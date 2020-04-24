Friday, April 24 Evening Forecast

Weather

Scattered showers/storms tonight, cloudy Saturday --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of the Ozarks until 9 AM Saturday morning. With already saturated soils and 1-2″ of rain possible tonight into Saturday morning, flooding is a concern. As always, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 50’s. A line of showers and storms will push through this evening into the overnight hours. This line could bring damaging winds up to 60 mph, localized flooding, and hail up to the size of quarters. A brief, weak tornado is possible but not likely. Lingering showers and storms will continue through the morning.

Saturday, lingering showers will continue during the morning hours. Those will move out and clouds will be slow to clear during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s. It will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 70’s. Increasing clouds will be likely during the day and maybe a shower or two. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50’s.

Tuesday another storm will push through bringing another chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70’s with overnight lows in the lower 50’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be almost identical with temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. A few clouds will move in for Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Few Clouds

Springfield

68°F Few Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
52°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 52°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 67° 52°

Saturday

62° / 43°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 62° 43°

Sunday

70° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Monday

71° / 56°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 71° 56°

Tuesday

70° / 51°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 70° 51°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 68° 47°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
64°

63°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

60°

8 PM
Showers
60%
60°

58°

9 PM
Showers
60%
58°

57°

10 PM
Light Rain
60%
57°

56°

11 PM
Rain
70%
56°

55°

12 AM
Rain
70%
55°

55°

1 AM
Rain
70%
55°

54°

2 AM
Rain
70%
54°

55°

3 AM
Rain
100%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
100%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
53°

51°

7 AM
Showers
40%
51°

53°

8 AM
Showers
40%
53°

53°

9 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
52°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour EOWood

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate