Friday, April 23 Morning Forecast

Friday is a much more normal start to our day, at least temperatures-wise. We did not see record-setting cold for the first time in two mornings. Things are looking up!

We will continue to see lingering showers early on Friday as they push out to the east. Winds will be picking up across the area.

Friday evening showers and thunderstorms will spread to the east with heavy rain expected for much of the night. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area, upping the rainfall totals for some areas. The heaviest of rain is expected north of I-44, where 2″ could be possible. Generally, 1″ will be possible across the Ozarks. Flash flooding will be a threat overnight and into the Saturday morning hours.

The rain will come to an end late morning Saturday and by the end of the day, it might shape up to be pretty nice. Sunday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and temperatures into the low-70’s. The warming trend will continue into Monday with temperatures around 80! It will be windy on Monday.

By late Tuesday we will see the next chance of rain and storms. It is still early, but we are keeping an eye on the threat for severe weather late Tuesday into Wednesday.