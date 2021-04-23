Friday, April 23 Morning Forecast

Friday is a much more normal start to our day, at least temperatures-wise. We did not see record-setting cold for the first time in two mornings. Things are looking up!
We will continue to see lingering showers early on Friday as they push out to the east. Winds will be picking up across the area.

Friday evening showers and thunderstorms will spread to the east with heavy rain expected for much of the night. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area, upping the rainfall totals for some areas. The heaviest of rain is expected north of I-44, where 2″ could be possible. Generally, 1″ will be possible across the Ozarks. Flash flooding will be a threat overnight and into the Saturday morning hours.

The rain will come to an end late morning Saturday and by the end of the day, it might shape up to be pretty nice. Sunday will be the best day of the week with sunshine and temperatures into the low-70’s. The warming trend will continue into Monday with temperatures around 80! It will be windy on Monday.

By late Tuesday we will see the next chance of rain and storms. It is still early, but we are keeping an eye on the threat for severe weather late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
51°F Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
52°F Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
96%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
52°F Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Cloudy Feels like 38°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

46°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
51°F Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 51°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 41% 63° 51°

Saturday

62° / 42°
AM Rain
AM Rain 85% 62° 42°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 81° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 79° 61°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Showers
Showers 55% 71° 51°

Thursday

64° / 43°
Showers
Showers 38% 64° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
48°

50°

10 AM
Cloudy
5%
50°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
51°

54°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
54°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
5%
57°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
61°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
61°

60°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
60°

57°

9 PM
Rain
72%
57°

57°

10 PM
Rain
88%
57°

56°

11 PM
Rain
89%
56°

55°

12 AM
Rain
95%
55°

54°

1 AM
Rain
97%
54°

54°

2 AM
Rain
98%
54°

53°

3 AM
Rain
98%
53°

53°

4 AM
Rain
93%
53°

53°

5 AM
Rain
81%
53°

52°

6 AM
Rain
77%
52°

52°

7 AM
Rain
82%
52°

52°

8 AM
Rain
91%
52°

