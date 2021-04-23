Friday, April 23 Evening Forecast

Our first round of showers moved out early this morning. We have another round this evening into the overnight hours that will linger into our Saturday morning.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers and storms possible. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be a possibility overnight.

Saturday, the rain will exit early on in the day from west to east. I think by the afternoon the sunshine will try to come out. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.







Sunday temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s with breezy conditions helping push those temperatures in the 70’s. You can expect plenty of sunshine during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will again be warm and breezy with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s!! You can again expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.





Our pattern changes into Tuesday and all eyes are on the next storm system coming in.

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours a storm will move in. This storm could bring the chance for strong to severe storms overnight and again into Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday. This brings the concern for heavy rain and flooding with several inches of rain expected. Stay weather aware into the middle of next week.