Friday, April 23 Evening Forecast

Our first round of showers moved out early this morning. We have another round this evening into the overnight hours that will linger into our Saturday morning.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with showers and storms possible. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be a possibility overnight.

Saturday, the rain will exit early on in the day from west to east. I think by the afternoon the sunshine will try to come out. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60’s with overnight lows in the lower 40’s.

Sunday temperatures will soar into the lower 70’s with breezy conditions helping push those temperatures in the 70’s. You can expect plenty of sunshine during the day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday will again be warm and breezy with temperatures topping off in the lower 80’s!! You can again expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60’s.

Our pattern changes into Tuesday and all eyes are on the next storm system coming in.

Tuesday evening into the overnight hours a storm will move in. This storm could bring the chance for strong to severe storms overnight and again into Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday. This brings the concern for heavy rain and flooding with several inches of rain expected. Stay weather aware into the middle of next week.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

64°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
11 mph ESE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

63°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 51°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 41% 63° 51°

Saturday

62° / 42°
AM Rain
AM Rain 85% 62° 42°

Sunday

72° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 72° 54°

Monday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 81° 63°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 37% 79° 61°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Showers
Showers 55% 71° 51°

Thursday

64° / 44°
Showers
Showers 38% 64° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
61°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
61°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
59°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

11 PM
Showers
52%
55°

54°

12 AM
Heavy Rain
61%
54°

54°

1 AM
Rain
66%
54°

53°

2 AM
Rain
87%
53°

53°

3 AM
Rain
95%
53°

52°

4 AM
Rain
98%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
99%
52°

52°

6 AM
Rain
96%
52°

52°

7 AM
Rain
86%
52°

51°

8 AM
Rain
90%
51°

52°

9 AM
Rain
88%
52°

52°

10 AM
Rain
73%
52°

53°

11 AM
Light Rain
64%
53°

55°

12 PM
Showers
52%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

