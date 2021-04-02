Friday, April 2 Morning Forecast

The sun was out in full force but that northerly breeze kept our temperatures cool. We’ll see a lot more sunshine today but milder air will return. High pressure tracks eastward for our Good Friday allowing for southerly winds to kick back in. The breeze will increase a little too, sustained around 10-20 mph. That will initiate the warming trend for us with afternoon reading climbing back toward seasonable levels (low 60s). Even milder temperatures are on tap for the holiday weekend so if you have any plans to be outdoors, you should be just fine.

Highs on Saturday surge back close to the 70-degree mark with Easter looking just as “eggsellent!” Get it?! We’re expecting the low to mid-70s for our Easter Sunday under a few clouds. Some spots to our south and west will likely hit close to 80!

More clouds develop by Monday into Tuesday but we can still call it a mix of clouds and sunshine. It looks like the warmest air of the season could arrive early next week with highs near 80° by Monday and Tuesday. This warmth will be streaming in ahead of our next disturbance which is looking to arrive by Wednesday. Clouds continue to thicken up Tuesday as this wave moves closer to us. We’ll see mainly cloudy conditions with highs topping out right around 80. The winds will be gusty too ahead of this system, likely gusting between 30-40 mph.

That cold front then slides in by the middle of next week which brings our next chance of moisture. Showers and thunderstorms are on the table Wednesday into Wednesday night. Stronger to severe storms are a possibility as well so make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast. Showers could linger throughout much of our Thursday as this storm system gradually moves eastward, with moisture likely tapering off overnight. Cooler but more seasonable air filters in behind this low with highs falling back into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

34°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 51°

Monday

76° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 55°

Tuesday

78° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 78° 59°

Wednesday

72° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 72° 49°

Thursday

64° / 44°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 64° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

57°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
43°

41°

4 AM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

5 AM
Clear
2%
40°

40°

6 AM
Clear
2%
40°
