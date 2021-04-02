Friday, April 2 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Another great end to a work week with temperatures in the 60’s and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will be in the 70’s for Easter weekend and the sunshine sticks around!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with mostly starry skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday looks great for any Easter egg hunts! Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 40’s.

Easter Sunday looks even better! Temperatures for morning services will be in the 60’s. By the time brunch and more egg hunts roll around, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s! Sunday dinner will be warm still with temperatures in the 70’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Monday as we return to work, temperatures will top off in the middle 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 50’s.

Tuesday we will add a few more clouds and few degrees. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Our pattern will shift mid-week with our next storm chances on Wednesday. Severe weather is not out of the question but it is still too early to tell the threats and timing. We will end the week with temperatures in the 60’s with a few clouds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

58°F Sunny Feels like 55°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Haze

Harrison

57°F Haze Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low around 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low around 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

57°F Sunny Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

53°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Saturday

68° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 51°

Monday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 75° 56°

Tuesday

78° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 78° 60°

Wednesday

72° / 49°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 72° 49°

Thursday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 30% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

4 AM
Clear
2%
41°

41°

5 AM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
2%
40°

40°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100