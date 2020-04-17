Friday, April 17 Morning Forecast

Chilly showers today, another freeze likely tonight

A cold front is coming through this morning with a few showers. Some locally heavy rain and lightning is possible, otherwise no severe weather is expected.

This front has much cooler air sitting behind it. Temperatures are starting in the lower 50’s this morning. As winds shift to the north we’ll find falling/ steady temperatures stuck in the 40’s today. Expect a chilly feel under cloudy skies, even as the rain clears.

By tonight another cold, Canadian high pressure slides in. Clearing skies, calming winds, and a cooler air mass will lead to efficient cooling conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 30’s, another round of Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories is expected. Take in/ cover up any cold-sensitive/ blooming porch plants!

Saturday will be beautiful! High pressure and southerly winds will lead to a mostly sunny and mild day. Highs return to the lower 60’s.

By Sunday our next storm tracks to the south, that will keep us out of the hair of severe weather, but showers look likely. Expect clouds, rain, and highs in the 60’s.

Another high slides in on Monday bringing back the sunny skies and mild highs in the 60’s. A big warm-up continues by Tuesday with highs in the 70’s. Our next front brings showers/ storms by Wednesday.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

46°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

63° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 63° 47°

Sunday

62° / 40°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 62° 40°

Monday

68° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 68° 46°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 73° 54°

Wednesday

67° / 50°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 67° 50°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

8 AM
Rain
60%
45°

45°

9 AM
Few Showers
40%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
30%
46°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
46°

50°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

47°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

47°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
30°
