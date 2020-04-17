Friday, April 17 Morning Forecast

A cold front is coming through this morning with a few showers. Some locally heavy rain and lightning is possible, otherwise no severe weather is expected.

This front has much cooler air sitting behind it. Temperatures are starting in the lower 50’s this morning. As winds shift to the north we’ll find falling/ steady temperatures stuck in the 40’s today. Expect a chilly feel under cloudy skies, even as the rain clears.

By tonight another cold, Canadian high pressure slides in. Clearing skies, calming winds, and a cooler air mass will lead to efficient cooling conditions. Lows will drop into the lower 30’s, another round of Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories is expected. Take in/ cover up any cold-sensitive/ blooming porch plants!

Saturday will be beautiful! High pressure and southerly winds will lead to a mostly sunny and mild day. Highs return to the lower 60’s.

By Sunday our next storm tracks to the south, that will keep us out of the hair of severe weather, but showers look likely. Expect clouds, rain, and highs in the 60’s.

Another high slides in on Monday bringing back the sunny skies and mild highs in the 60’s. A big warm-up continues by Tuesday with highs in the 70’s. Our next front brings showers/ storms by Wednesday.