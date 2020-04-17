Friday, April 17 Evening Forecast

Weather

Sunny Saturday, rainy Sunday --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We started off this morning with showers and warmer temperatures. Those showers have since moved out and took the temperatures with them. Temperatures have been dropping through the day and will continue to drop tonight below freezing prompting freeze warnings and frost advisories.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1 AM through 10 AM for almost all of our counties. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 1 AM through 10 AM for counties to our east, Shannon, Dent, and Oregon Counties. Remember: protect your plants and bring your pets inside tonight.

Overnight tonight an area of high pressure will build in. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s under mostly starry skies. Some fog may also be possible.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies thanks to an area of high pressure that will sit directly over us. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s. High pressure will move out and rain showers will start to move in.

Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 60’s but damp with showers likely through the day. The main core of this storm will pass to our south so no severe weather is expected for the Ozarks. Severe weather, however, is expected for the deep south once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures topping off in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday looks to the peak of our warming trend with temperatures in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday is Earth Day! Temperatures will be in the middle 60’s with a chance of showers and storms. This wet and unsettled pattern continues into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

42°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. N winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

45°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
33°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 30°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 50° 30°

Saturday

63° / 47°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 63° 47°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 61° 40°

Monday

67° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 47°

Tuesday

73° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 73° 53°

Wednesday

66° / 52°
Showers
Showers 60% 66° 52°

Thursday

70° / 52°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 20% 70° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

44°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
10%
34°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
10%
30°

30°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
30°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
33°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°
More DO Try This at Home

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Stop Generic

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate