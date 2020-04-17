Friday, April 17 Evening Forecast

We started off this morning with showers and warmer temperatures. Those showers have since moved out and took the temperatures with them. Temperatures have been dropping through the day and will continue to drop tonight below freezing prompting freeze warnings and frost advisories.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 1 AM through 10 AM for almost all of our counties. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 1 AM through 10 AM for counties to our east, Shannon, Dent, and Oregon Counties. Remember: protect your plants and bring your pets inside tonight.

Overnight tonight an area of high pressure will build in. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s under mostly starry skies. Some fog may also be possible.

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend with temperatures in the lower 60’s under mostly sunny skies thanks to an area of high pressure that will sit directly over us. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s. High pressure will move out and rain showers will start to move in.





Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the lower 60’s but damp with showers likely through the day. The main core of this storm will pass to our south so no severe weather is expected for the Ozarks. Severe weather, however, is expected for the deep south once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40’s.

Monday the sunshine returns with temperatures topping off in the upper 60’s and overnight lows in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday looks to the peak of our warming trend with temperatures in the lower and middle 70’s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower 50’s.

Wednesday is Earth Day! Temperatures will be in the middle 60’s with a chance of showers and storms. This wet and unsettled pattern continues into the weekend.