Friday, April 16 Morning Forecast

An area of low pressure has been moving our way through the overnight and that is bringing periods of rain to the Ozarks. It’s going to be a wet and raw day across the viewing area as showers continue to develop. Moisture streams in ahead of this low and we are expecting more widespread rain for the afternoon and evening. Rain lingers throughout much of Saturday before we see it clear some during the overnight. Even cooler temperatures take over the region too with afternoon readings in the lower 50s both Friday and Saturday. A good soaking is in store with many locations picking up 0.5-1″ of rainfall. There could be some spots to our SW that pick up a little more than that so still watch out in any low-lying areas. This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. An upper-level impulse does bring scattered showers as we close out the weekend but not all of us will see raindrops. Monday is looking warmer and more pleasant ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move in early Tuesday. Winds turn around from the south to kick-start the workweek, which will help us climb into the 60s once again. This cold front does bring a solid cool-down by Tuesday as well as the chance for rain and also snow showers as it slides through. This is something we’ll be watching closely as we head through the next few days. Highs will only rise into the 40s and 50s Tuesday with lows likely near the freezing mark early Wednesday. A widespread freeze could be on the table which could really impact landscaping. Temps begin to rebound some by the middle of next week with afternoon readings back into the mid and upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. It’s looking like another storm system scoots our way by the latter half of next week bringing a chance for showers by Thursday.
Have a great day!
-Meteorologist T.J. Springer