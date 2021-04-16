Friday, April 16 Morning Forecast

An area of low pressure has been moving our way through the overnight and that is bringing periods of rain to the Ozarks. It’s going to be a wet and raw day across the viewing area as showers continue to develop. Moisture streams in ahead of this low and we are expecting more widespread rain for the afternoon and evening. Rain lingers throughout much of Saturday before we see it clear some during the overnight. Even cooler temperatures take over the region too with afternoon readings in the lower 50s both Friday and Saturday. A good soaking is in store with many locations picking up 0.5-1″ of rainfall. There could be some spots to our SW that pick up a little more than that so still watch out in any low-lying areas. This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle to upper 50s on Sunday. An upper-level impulse does bring scattered showers as we close out the weekend but not all of us will see raindrops. Monday is looking warmer and more pleasant ahead of our next cold front which is slated to move in early Tuesday. Winds turn around from the south to kick-start the workweek, which will help us climb into the 60s once again. This cold front does bring a solid cool-down by Tuesday as well as the chance for rain and also snow showers as it slides through. This is something we’ll be watching closely as we head through the next few days. Highs will only rise into the 40s and 50s Tuesday with lows likely near the freezing mark early Wednesday. A widespread freeze could be on the table which could really impact landscaping. Temps begin to rebound some by the middle of next week with afternoon readings back into the mid and upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. It’s looking like another storm system scoots our way by the latter half of next week bringing a chance for showers by Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

46°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Branson

47°F Rain Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Harrison

46°F Rain Shower Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
81%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

45°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

West Plains

46°F Rain Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 43°
Rain
Rain 80% 52° 43°

Saturday

52° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 52° 40°

Sunday

55° / 37°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 55° 37°

Monday

67° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 39°

Tuesday

47° / 30°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 47° 30°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 39°

Thursday

57° / 45°
Showers
Showers 33% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 AM
Showers
52%
47°

47°

8 AM
Light Rain
61%
47°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
48°

50°

10 AM
Few Showers
33%
50°

52°

11 AM
Showers
66%
52°

53°

12 PM
Light Rain
75%
53°

52°

1 PM
Light Rain
74%
52°

52°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
52°

53°

3 PM
Rain
79%
53°

52°

4 PM
Rain
81%
52°

52°

5 PM
Rain
89%
52°

52°

6 PM
Rain
89%
52°

51°

7 PM
Rain
85%
51°

50°

8 PM
Light Rain
82%
50°

48°

9 PM
Light Rain
69%
48°

48°

10 PM
Light Rain
67%
48°

48°

11 PM
Light Rain
70%
48°

47°

12 AM
Showers
56%
47°

47°

1 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

2 AM
Showers
46%
47°

47°

3 AM
Showers
46%
47°

46°

4 AM
Showers
51%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
48%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
50%
46°

