Friday, April 16 Evening Forecast

It has been a wet and cold day with the showers and clouds around. They aren’t going anywhere for the weekend, so keep the rain jacket handy!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40’s with showers continuing.

Saturday will be wet again with showers during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s. Showers will continue into Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday, I have kept a chance for a few showers, mainly scattered and light in nature. Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s again. Showers should come to an end Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s.

Monday will be the driest and nicest day over the next 7 days. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! This will be short-lived. A front will push in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures and another chance at rain.

Tuesday, rain and, yes, snow showers are possible with the colder temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing so another freeze will be likely. This could cause some damage to plants, so take precautions now for next week.







Wednesday and Thursday we warm back up into the 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Showers will be possible again by the end of next week.