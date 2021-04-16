Friday, April 16 Evening Forecast

It has been a wet and cold day with the showers and clouds around. They aren’t going anywhere for the weekend, so keep the rain jacket handy!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 40’s with showers continuing.

Saturday will be wet again with showers during the day. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50’s. Showers will continue into Saturday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Sunday, I have kept a chance for a few showers, mainly scattered and light in nature. Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s again. Showers should come to an end Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s.

Monday will be the driest and nicest day over the next 7 days. Temperatures will top off in the upper 60’s with plenty of sunshine! This will be short-lived. A front will push in overnight Monday into Tuesday, bringing colder temperatures and another chance at rain.

Tuesday, rain and, yes, snow showers are possible with the colder temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 40’s. Overnight lows will drop below freezing so another freeze will be likely. This could cause some damage to plants, so take precautions now for next week.

Wednesday and Thursday we warm back up into the 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Showers will be possible again by the end of next week.

Rain

Springfield Mo

49°F Rain Feels like 48°
Wind
4 mph NNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
44°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Branson

52°F Rain Shower Feels like 52°
Wind
1 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
47°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

52°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Rolla

54°F Rain Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
44°F Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

56°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
47°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
71%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

52° / 44°
Rain
Rain 80% 52° 44°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Showers
Showers 60% 54° 40°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 56° 37°

Monday

67° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 67° 38°

Tuesday

47° / 30°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 47° 30°

Wednesday

55° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 55° 38°

Thursday

57° / 45°
Showers
Showers 33% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 PM
Rain
86%
49°

49°

7 PM
Rain
88%
49°

48°

8 PM
Showers
52%
48°

48°

9 PM
Showers
35%
48°

48°

10 PM
Showers
48%
48°

48°

11 PM
Showers
49%
48°

48°

12 AM
Showers
44%
48°

48°

1 AM
Showers
52%
48°

47°

2 AM
Showers
50%
47°

47°

3 AM
Showers
51%
47°

46°

4 AM
Light Rain
60%
46°

46°

5 AM
Showers
56%
46°

45°

6 AM
Showers
59%
45°

45°

7 AM
Showers
42%
45°

45°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
45°

45°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
48°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
50°

52°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
52°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
14%
53°

54°

3 PM
Cloudy
12%
54°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
54°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

