Friday, April 10 Morning Forecast

FREEZE WARNINGS continue until 9 AM as temperature dip into the lower 30’s. Grab a jacket if you have to head out!

Our Canadian high pressure that brought a morning freeze will nudge eastward this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds shift to the south, and highs will be cool in the upper 50’s. Overall, a beautiful day ahead!

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next storm. Lows won’t be as cold, dropping into the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow will be warmer on breezy southerly winds gusting to 30 mph. Highs get into the lower 60’s. A few showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies.

By Easter Sunday a strong cold front approaches the Ozarks. Showers and storms will be likely, severe weather will be possible if enough fuel can grow. For now, that chance looks very low. Expect highs in the middle 60’s with clouds, showers, and breezy winds. Do the Easter egg hunts inside this year!

Behind that front, howling northwest winds usher in a much colder air mass. Lows drop to freezing again by Monday morning with highs in the 40’s Monday and Tuesday. The much cooler air hangs around through the middle of the week with multiple opportunities for morning frost/ freeze.