Friday, April 10 Morning Forecast

FREEZE WARNINGS continue until 9 AM as temperature dip into the lower 30’s. Grab a jacket if you have to head out!

Our Canadian high pressure that brought a morning freeze will nudge eastward this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds shift to the south, and highs will be cool in the upper 50’s. Overall, a beautiful day ahead!

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next storm. Lows won’t be as cold, dropping into the lower 40’s.

Tomorrow will be warmer on breezy southerly winds gusting to 30 mph. Highs get into the lower 60’s. A few showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies.

By Easter Sunday a strong cold front approaches the Ozarks. Showers and storms will be likely, severe weather will be possible if enough fuel can grow. For now, that chance looks very low. Expect highs in the middle 60’s with clouds, showers, and breezy winds. Do the Easter egg hunts inside this year!

Behind that front, howling northwest winds usher in a much colder air mass. Lows drop to freezing again by Monday morning with highs in the 40’s Monday and Tuesday. The much cooler air hangs around through the middle of the week with multiple opportunities for morning frost/ freeze.

Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A shower is possible early. A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

31°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 42°

Saturday

63° / 53°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 63° 53°

Sunday

65° / 31°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 65° 31°

Monday

47° / 32°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 47° 32°

Tuesday

49° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 49° 32°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 20% 52° 33°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
49°

46°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

