Friday, April 10 Evening Forecast

Weather

Rain chances Easter Weekend, freezing temperatures possible next week --

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We started off this morning with freezing temperatures, most of us dropped into the 30’s. The sun came out but temperatures only made it into the 50’s today. We will be warmer for Easter Weekend but with rain chances before another shot of cold air moves back in by Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing clouds and a few showers will be possible by morning. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, a chance of showers will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 60’s. No severe weather is expected with this round of shower but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. It will also be breezy with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, not strong enough, however, for a wind advisory. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Sunday brings more showers and thunderstorms. These will be stronger in nature as a cold front pushes through the Ozarks. There is marginally risk for a few of these storms to become strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and heavy rain, as of right now. The forecast could change. The better chance for severe weather will be in the deep south where a severe weather outbreak is possible.

Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s. Behind that cold front will be just that, cold air. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s overnight Sunday. A few flurries could mix in Sunday night into Monday before the rain and drizzle move out. No road impacts are expected.

Monday will be colder. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

The pattern of freezing overnight lows continues for the rest of the week. Cold-sensitive plants should be covered or brought inside. Frost is possible most mornings as well.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the end of the week. A few showers could be possible around Wednesday and with cold air sticking around for the overnight hours, a few snow showers might be possible, something that will need watching through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F A few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 42°

Saturday

64° / 53°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 64° 53°

Sunday

66° / 31°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 66° 31°

Monday

47° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 47° 32°

Tuesday

48° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 48° 32°

Wednesday

52° / 33°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 52° 33°

Thursday

58° / 37°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 10% 58° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
49°

46°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

45°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

42°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
42°

46°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
46°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

51°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
51°

54°

11 AM
Showers
40%
54°

55°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
55°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

61°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Sponsor APO

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate