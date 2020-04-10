Friday, April 10 Evening Forecast

We started off this morning with freezing temperatures, most of us dropped into the 30’s. The sun came out but temperatures only made it into the 50’s today. We will be warmer for Easter Weekend but with rain chances before another shot of cold air moves back in by Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 40’s with increasing clouds and a few showers will be possible by morning. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday, a chance of showers will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower and middle 60’s. No severe weather is expected with this round of shower but a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. It will also be breezy with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, not strong enough, however, for a wind advisory. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50’s.

Sunday brings more showers and thunderstorms. These will be stronger in nature as a cold front pushes through the Ozarks. There is marginally risk for a few of these storms to become strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging winds and heavy rain, as of right now. The forecast could change. The better chance for severe weather will be in the deep south where a severe weather outbreak is possible.

Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 60’s. Behind that cold front will be just that, cold air. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s overnight Sunday. A few flurries could mix in Sunday night into Monday before the rain and drizzle move out. No road impacts are expected.





Monday will be colder. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s with a few clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

The pattern of freezing overnight lows continues for the rest of the week. Cold-sensitive plants should be covered or brought inside. Frost is possible most mornings as well.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the end of the week. A few showers could be possible around Wednesday and with cold air sticking around for the overnight hours, a few snow showers might be possible, something that will need watching through the middle of next week.