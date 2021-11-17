Children can be especially sensitive to the hazards associated with winter weather because their youthful enthusiasm often takes over when common sense should prevail. All schools should have access to current weather information to stay informed with the latest forecast. Make sure to have a plan in place regarding closures due to snow, ice, or extreme cold. During winter, there should be guidelines to establish outside recess. For example, temperatures and wind chills need to be monitored and criteria set as to when outside recess is allowed. School bus drivers should receive extra training on driving in winter weather. Snow and ice can accumulate quickly and unexpectedly on roads creating dangerous driving conditions. Schools should make preparations to allow children inside school buildings as early as possible during cold weather.
Winter Weather Awareness Week: School Safety
