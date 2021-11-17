Wednesday, November 17 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

66° / 32°
Showers
Showers 40% 66° 32°

Thursday

48° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 26°

Friday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 33°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 42°

Sunday

56° / 29°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 56° 29°

Monday

43° / 25°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 25°

Tuesday

52° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 32°

47°

8 PM
Light Rain
67%
47°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
47°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
46°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

43°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

36°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
36°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
35°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

35°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

48°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

45°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

41°

6 PM
Clear
0%
41°

38°

7 PM
Clear
0%
38°

Temperatures have dramatically decreased throughout the afternoon with the approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers will stick around for this evening before pushing out late tonight after midnight. Temperatures will be colder tonight, bottoming out in the low 30s with clearing skies early in the morning. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Thursday morning. The cold front will push east tonight with high-pressure building tomorrow with chilly temperatures and sunny skies on tap. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s by Friday morning for a chilly start to the end of the workweek. Friday temperatures will slightly increase into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster, and we are nose-diving tomorrow before slowly creeping back up the slope. Saturday warmer temperatures return with increasing clouds. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Colder temperatures return Sunday night.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

47°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
32°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
37°F Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Rolla

44°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
34°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
37°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

