Wednesday, November 17 Evening Forecast

Temperatures have dramatically decreased throughout the afternoon with the approaching cold front. Scattered rain showers will stick around for this evening before pushing out late tonight after midnight. Temperatures will be colder tonight, bottoming out in the low 30s with clearing skies early in the morning. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Thursday morning. The cold front will push east tonight with high-pressure building tomorrow with chilly temperatures and sunny skies on tap. Temperatures will dip down into the 20s by Friday morning for a chilly start to the end of the workweek. Friday temperatures will slightly increase into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster, and we are nose-diving tomorrow before slowly creeping back up the slope. Saturday warmer temperatures return with increasing clouds. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Colder temperatures return Sunday night.