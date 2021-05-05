Wednesday, May 5 Evening Forecast

Gorgeous weather returned Wednesday after a stormy start to the week. Sunny skies pushed temperatures into the upper 60s after cold morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The pattern is an unsettled one going forward through the weekend. The first round of weather will come through on Thursday. A clipper-like storm will sweep southeast across the region. The front will come with clouds and scattered showers and a few storms. A few of the storms could be strong enough to generate gusty winds and some hail as they push southeast. The area where storms are most likely is along and south of Hwy. 60 and east of Hwy. 65 from about late morning through mid-afternoon.

In the wake of the cold front skies will clear out by late afternoon with a clear and cold night to follow. Temperatures will slip into the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday will begin with clear skies, but skies will quickly become cloudy from late morning into the afternoon. A few light showers may also come with the clouds. Temperatures will continue to be a little below normal.

Mother’s Day weekend will come with rain at times both Saturday and Sunday. A warm front lifting north through the area on Saturday will generate a wave of rain and thunderstorms Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected with that activity. The rain will likely taper off with a tendency for shower coverage to shift north toward Central Missouri by evening.

Another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms will spread across the area late Saturday night through Sunday morning. A warm front will stretch east from a surface over Kansas by Saturday evening. This will likely be a corridor for a large complex of rain and thunderstorms to travel along late Saturday night. The area of stormy weather will also likely build southeast resulting in much of the area seeing stormy weather by Sunday morning. It looks like there will be a pretty stout cap in place over much of the area, keeping much of Saturday evening into early Sunday dry. The storm complex will probably come with a risk of strong winds and some hail along with heavy rainfall. The heaviest rain totals will tend to focus near the frontal boundary near Central Missouri where a few inches of rainfall is likely. Amounts should be lower further south.

Temperatures will trend cooler in the wake of Sunday morning’s storms with showers lingering into the afternoon.

The pattern will remain cool for May through much of next week and on the unsettled side as pockets of upper-level storminess move through. This will generate waves of cloud cover and the possibility of a few showers Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks a little sunnier and warmer. A warming trend will continue through the end of next week along with quiet weather.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
1 mph NW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 68° 47°

Thursday

66° / 40°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 66° 40°

Friday

67° / 53°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 67° 53°

Saturday

71° / 61°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 71° 61°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 69° 45°

Monday

63° / 46°
Showers
Showers 30% 63° 46°

Tuesday

62° / 46°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 62° 46°

