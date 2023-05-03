Perhaps you’ve heard, but today is the pick day of the week for the KOLR 10 Weather Team! The past several days have been nice if it were early April, however not so much for early May. After another cold start, temperatures will reach the low 70s this afternoon for the first time in 13 days (since April 20) and winds under 20 mph for the first time in 4 days. Skies will be filled with sunshine.

We won’t see any 30s tonight with lows closer to the upper 40s tonight into Thursday morning. We are tracking a rain chance beginning Thursday mid-morning as a cluster of thunderstorms moves out of Kansas into southwest Missouri. This will help determine where the next round of rainfall tracks for the afternoon/evening on Thursday.

The second round of rain and thunderstorms Thursday later in the day will be a result of a weak piece of energy moving through the Ozarks (shortwave trough). This round has the potential to produce heavy rainfall of 1-2 inches for southeast Kansas and west-central Missouri before ending Friday morning. This is a great rain in areas that need it most in Missouri.

Thursday morning. Thursday night Rainfall total through Friday AM

Friday should be dry after the morning hours with skies becoming partly cloudy and temperatures in the mid-70s with plenty of humidity and breezy south winds. Going into Saturday, there is a low chance for an isolated storm or two in the Ozarks, but generally looking at a dry, warm and humid day.

An area of low pressure moves eastward into the central US Sunday into Monday and will provide the Ozarks with yet another round of rainfall. The latest track suggests the highest chances for rain will be east of Highway 65 into central Missouri. Temperatures this weekend through next week also look very warm in the low to mid-80s.