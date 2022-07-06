It is a copy-and-paste kind of week around the Ozarks! We are smack dab in the middle of an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that goes through Thursday. Friday might offer enough cloud coverage and a slight chance of rain, thanks to an approaching cold front, that temperatures will be a degree or two cooler. Not a lot of relief, but we will take what we can get.



The chance of rain remains low for Friday, but if we do pull out any precipitation, it’ll be most likely late Friday into Saturday morning. Areas to the north and east of Springfield will have the best chance of picking up measurable precipitation.

With the chance of rain on Saturday, coupled with more cloud coverage, the cold front will knock temperatures to seasonable. We will see highs in the upper-80’s. By Sunday, temperatures will be back on the rise, with the chance of 100° by Monday.

By Tuesday, we will see another cold front trying to work its way through the Ozarks. This will bring an additional chance of spotty showers across the area.