Happy Wednesday!

Over the next couple of days, we will be seeing calm and seasonal conditions across the Ozarks. After the polar vortex we experienced in December, I don’t think anyone is complaining about seasonal temperatures.

It is a chilly start, and with stronger winds, we will have to figure in the wind chill as you head out the door Wednesday morning.

Colder air has wrapped in behind Monday’s storm and by Wednesday and Thursday, we will have a more January-like feel on both days. The area of low pressure is moving well to our northeast, close to the great lakes. Even though the storm is nowhere near the Ozarks, it will play a big role in our weather over the next two days, bringing in the cool and dry air from the north.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the upcoming weekend with the next chance for rain showers coming late Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now it appears to be light rain that will move out by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall Saturday afternoon back into the 40s after morning highs in the low 50s. Clouds will linger into Sunday morning before clearing out later in the day. Temperatures will remain chilly.

The overall pattern looks pretty quiet into next week with no real sign of any frigid air.