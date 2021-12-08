Wednesday, December 8 Evening Forecast

It was more seasonable today, with temperatures in the 50s and sunny skies. Temperatures are cooling down with increasing clouds coverage tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s.

Temperatures are going to be 15-20 degrees above average tomorrow and Friday. By Friday, temperatures will be flirting with records back in 2020. The risk of strong to severe storms is back in the forecast Friday evening and overnight. The Christmas Parade will be chilly, so you will need to bundle up! Some clouds will fill in tonight before exiting tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Friday, temperatures will be slightly increasing into the mid-70s. By Friday evening, the warm mild weather will be slipping to the east, with cooler temperatures entering and the risk for strong to severe storms Friday night. This low pressure will bring in some low instability east and south of Springfield. Friday, a marginal risk is in effect for places like West Plains, Mountain Home, and Harrison. A Slight Risk is in effect for Mountain View, Arkansas, and Salem. Friday will be calm for the most part, and the storms will start to fire up late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday before slowly warming up Sunday and into next week.