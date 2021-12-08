Wednesday, December 8 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

54° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 41°

Thursday

67° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 67° 48°

Friday

73° / 32°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 73° 32°

Saturday

45° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 45° 30°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 35°

Monday

62° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 47°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

6 PM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
45°

45°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

43°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
43°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
44°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy/Wind
1%
45°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

6 AM
Clear
3%
46°

46°

7 AM
Clear
4%
46°

47°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
47°

52°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
52°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
60°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

59°

5 PM
Clear
3%
59°

It was more seasonable today, with temperatures in the 50s and sunny skies. Temperatures are cooling down with increasing clouds coverage tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s.

Temperatures are going to be 15-20 degrees above average tomorrow and Friday. By Friday, temperatures will be flirting with records back in 2020. The risk of strong to severe storms is back in the forecast Friday evening and overnight. The Christmas Parade will be chilly, so you will need to bundle up! Some clouds will fill in tonight before exiting tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s Thursday. Friday, temperatures will be slightly increasing into the mid-70s. By Friday evening, the warm mild weather will be slipping to the east, with cooler temperatures entering and the risk for strong to severe storms Friday night. This low pressure will bring in some low instability east and south of Springfield. Friday, a marginal risk is in effect for places like West Plains, Mountain Home, and Harrison. A Slight Risk is in effect for Mountain View, Arkansas, and Salem. Friday will be calm for the most part, and the storms will start to fire up late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday before slowly warming up Sunday and into next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
41°F Partially clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

43°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

41°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

