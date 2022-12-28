A warmer pattern is underway and gusty southerly winds are going to get us to the warmer temperatures we’ve been waiting for. A Wind Advisory has been posted for much of the area from 6 am Wednesday through midnight Wednesday night.

Gusts to 45 mph will be common in the advised area with isolated gusts to 50 mph.

Wednesday’s wind will come with mainly sunny skies with temperatures climbing well into the 50s.

Windy weather will continue into Thursday with temperatures continuing to climb. The day will be cloudier with a mix of sun and clouds west to mainly cloudy skies to the east. Temperatures will climb into the 60s with some of the warmest readings we’ve seen since November.

The western trough will also draw moisture north from the Gulf as it sends a parade of storms through the region. The first of these storms will move through Thursday night. Most of the rain will remain confined south of the interstate. A few stronger storms are possible from Arkansas northeast into the West Plains and Alton, Missouri, area.