Wednesday, December 22 Evening Forecast

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks, with temperatures reaching into the 50s with sunny skies. More clouds will enter the region later tonight and will stick around. A warm front will lift to the north tonight, bringing in more clouds tomorrow. Friday, a second warm front will sweep through the region bringing in even warmer temperatures! Some areas could even break records. Tomorrow temperatures will be increasing into the 60s with a few more clouds! Friday will be very warm with windy conditions. Christmas Eve night temperatures will be very warm, and we won’t be seeing snow as Santa sees in the north pole. December has been very warm, and this trend looks to continue for a little bit. This could be the warmest Christmas Eve since 1955. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day warmest together since 1889. It will be a little bit windy, but no weather during Christmas. Mild through the end of the year, with chances for rain returning. The seven-day forecast will be relatively quiet and calm, with temperatures cooling down Monday.