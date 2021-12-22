Wednesday, December 22 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Thursday

62° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 48°

Friday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 59°

Saturday

71° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 45°

Sunday

65° / 44°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 65° 44°

Monday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 57° 43°

Tuesday

61° / 33°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 61° 33°

42°

9 PM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

10 PM
Clear
1%
41°

41°

11 PM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

12 AM
Clear
1%
39°

39°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
39°

38°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

39°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
39°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
40°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
40°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
41°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
42°

45°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
45°

49°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
49°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
53°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
56°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
58°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
52°

It was a beautiful day across the Ozarks, with temperatures reaching into the 50s with sunny skies. More clouds will enter the region later tonight and will stick around. A warm front will lift to the north tonight, bringing in more clouds tomorrow. Friday, a second warm front will sweep through the region bringing in even warmer temperatures! Some areas could even break records. Tomorrow temperatures will be increasing into the 60s with a few more clouds! Friday will be very warm with windy conditions. Christmas Eve night temperatures will be very warm, and we won’t be seeing snow as Santa sees in the north pole. December has been very warm, and this trend looks to continue for a little bit. This could be the warmest Christmas Eve since 1955. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day warmest together since 1889. It will be a little bit windy, but no weather during Christmas. Mild through the end of the year, with chances for rain returning. The seven-day forecast will be relatively quiet and calm, with temperatures cooling down Monday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

36°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Jamie Warriner