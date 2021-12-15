Wednesday, December 15 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 43°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 71° 43°

Thursday

54° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 42°

Friday

59° / 38°
Showers
Showers 60% 59° 38°

Saturday

43° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 43° 20°

Sunday

44° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 29°

Monday

48° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 28°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
1%
70°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy/Wind
6%
70°

69°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
13%
69°

68°

10 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
79%
68°

65°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
65°

63°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
63°

61°

1 AM
Rain
79%
61°

58°

2 AM
Rain
73%
58°

58°

3 AM
Rain
78%
58°

55°

4 AM
Showers
59%
55°

52°

5 AM
Showers
58%
52°

51°

6 AM
Showers
39%
51°

48°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
48°

45°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
45°

45°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
45°

45°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
45°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

5 PM
Clear
1%
49°

45°

6 PM
Clear
1%
45°

A cold front is bringing some low instability to the region. A marginal risk of strong to severe storms is in the forecast tonight. This is a level 1 out of 5. Storms will have the potential for strong winds and hail being the primary threat. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a majority of the Ozarks until midnight. Wind speeds could be up to 55mph. Winds will slowly calm down once the cold front has swept through the region. Some areas have tied or broken records today with high temperatures. Storms have already fired up to the west of the Ozarks in Kansas. They will continue to push to the east this evening and into tonight. The timing for the metro looks to be later tonight around, 10:00 pm. As the storms push to the south into northern AR, the storms will start to fizzle out and weaken. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-40s with showers and storms pushing through. Tomorrow lingering showers will be possible for northern Arkansas as the front stalls out. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler in the 50s. The clouds will slowly decrease tomorrow before the same front lifts back into the Ozarks as a warm front. Low instability will be accompanied by the system that will move through Friday. Showers and storms will be back in the forecast Friday before cooling down for the weekend. Next week starts cool, but temperatures will be slowly increasing with quiet weather through Wednesday.

Partly Cloudy/Wind

Springfield Mo

70°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 70°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds S/N at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Cloudy skies. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds S/N at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
51°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
87%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
59°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Rolla

68°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 68°
Wind
26 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
26 mph SW
Precip
98%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
60°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

