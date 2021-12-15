A cold front is bringing some low instability to the region. A marginal risk of strong to severe storms is in the forecast tonight. This is a level 1 out of 5. Storms will have the potential for strong winds and hail being the primary threat. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a majority of the Ozarks until midnight. Wind speeds could be up to 55mph. Winds will slowly calm down once the cold front has swept through the region. Some areas have tied or broken records today with high temperatures. Storms have already fired up to the west of the Ozarks in Kansas. They will continue to push to the east this evening and into tonight. The timing for the metro looks to be later tonight around, 10:00 pm. As the storms push to the south into northern AR, the storms will start to fizzle out and weaken. Tonight’s temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-40s with showers and storms pushing through. Tomorrow lingering showers will be possible for northern Arkansas as the front stalls out. Temperatures tomorrow will be cooler in the 50s. The clouds will slowly decrease tomorrow before the same front lifts back into the Ozarks as a warm front. Low instability will be accompanied by the system that will move through Friday. Showers and storms will be back in the forecast Friday before cooling down for the weekend. Next week starts cool, but temperatures will be slowly increasing with quiet weather through Wednesday.
Wednesday, December 15 Evening Forecast
- Humidity
Springfield Mo70°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy skies. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds S/N at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 16 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 15 mph SSW
- Precip
- 87%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison69°F Cloudy Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
59°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 18 mph SSW
- Precip
- 86%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla68°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 26 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Thunderstorms likely - windy with locally heavy rainfall possible, especially early. Low 46F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 26 mph SW
- Precip
- 98%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains66°F Cloudy Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Precip
- 69%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous