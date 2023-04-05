It will be a tale of two stories for your Wednesday. We will begin with a bang: strong storms, large hail, and damaging winds will all be possible. By the end of the day, it will be chilly and sunny.

Early Wednesday morning, a squall line of storms formed just to our west. The cap in the atmosphere is slowly eroding, allowing the storms to increase in strength once they move into the Ozarks. All ingredients for nasty severe weather are readily available for storms to tap into. Hazards here include hail up to tennis ball size and a moderate tornado threat. There may be a large, long-track tornado. Right now, the timing for Springfield looks to be around 6 a.m.

Storms will continue to track east, but the line is moving rather slowly. I think our eastern counties will be dealing with severe weather during their morning commute.

Things turn quiet for Wednesday through the Easter weekend with temperatures Wednesday through Friday on the cooler side in the upper 50s to mid-60s, respectively. Saturday egg hunts or other activities should be met with excellent weather with temperatures around 70 degrees, light winds, and mostly sunny skies. Easter Sunday will be similar.