Wednesday, April 28 Evening Forecast

A wave of storms that moved across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas generated flash flooding and a few tornadoes. One tornado appears to have struck near Indian Point where a few homes were damaged.

Flash flooding was widespread from Bentonville, AR, northeast across Roaring River where over 4″ of rain fell in a short time this morning. Heavy rain and some flooding were also reported further east and north into Taney and Christian Counties.

A band of rain has continued across Northern Arkansas into Southeast Missouri and this will play a role in severe weather chances heading into the overnight. It appears there will be a low risk of severe weather across much of the area, but the higher risk will tend to be across Northern Arkansas where there will be better access to higher instability air and stronger wind energy. Damaging winds are possible along with some hail. A tornado or two will also be possible.

More heavy rain will also fall with 2 to 4″ rain amounts possible from Northwest Arkansas into South Central Missouri. Rain totals should be less further north.





Rain and thunderstorms will be on the way out after midnight. Showers will linger through sunrise coming to an end from the northwest during the morning. Clouds will clear out during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 70s.

A beautiful stretch of weather will follow for Friday and Saturday. Morning temperatures will be cool with afternoon temperatures climbing well into the 70s.

The next round of stormy weather may come as soon as Sunday. A storm will be left behind across Texas before getting picked up by a new storm moving into the West. This will force the storm over Texas to lift northeast across the area Sunday into Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are now expected to spread in Sunday into Sunday evening. There may be enough wind energy and instability for a few strong to severe storms as well.

The Ozarks will be between storms on Monday. There will be a lingering chance for showers but sunshine should return along with warmer temperatures.

Another storm will sweep through the area on Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. Heavy rainfall is possible and there may be a few strong to severe storms too.

Sunshine returns Wednesday. The pattern looks mild and quiet through the remainder of next week.