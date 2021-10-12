Tuesday, October 12 Morning Forecast

After a very rainy day yesterday, we finally saw the sun peak out yesterday afternoon into the early evening. The sun will stick around with the Ozarks for most of the day today, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s lower 80s. Dew points will be increasing throughout the day as a warm front lifts through the area. If you have been putting off mowing, you will want to get to it this afternoon, as more active weather is expected over the next several days. A few strong storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves north of the Ozarks. Scattered storms will be in the forecast Wednesday with a few strong storms because of the wind energy with the system. The clouds begin to fill the sky late this afternoon into the overnight hours. A few storms arrive late night into the early morning before a line of storms is expected tomorrow. Yesterday the winds were howling, and we will get a break from that today, but if you have Halloween decorations, you will want to make sure they are tied down as winds will be strong overnight into tomorrow morning due to the front. Throughout today dew points will start to increase into the humid category. Temperatures bottom out a bit warmer tonight in the mid-60s. The showers and storms will be sticking around for the next several days as the front stalls out over the Ozarks, bringing a chance for showers and storms until Friday. Once the front finally pushes out Friday, temperatures will feel more like fall.