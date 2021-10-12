Tuesday, October 12 Morning Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 77° 64°

Wednesday

74° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 74° 60°

Thursday

71° / 61°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 71° 61°

Friday

66° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 66° 43°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 64° 41°

Sunday

69° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 45°

Monday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 48°

Hourly Forecast

50°

6 AM
Clear
3%
50°

50°

7 AM
Clear
2%
50°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
51°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

72°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
74°

72°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
72°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
66°

66°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

After a very rainy day yesterday, we finally saw the sun peak out yesterday afternoon into the early evening. The sun will stick around with the Ozarks for most of the day today, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s lower 80s. Dew points will be increasing throughout the day as a warm front lifts through the area. If you have been putting off mowing, you will want to get to it this afternoon, as more active weather is expected over the next several days. A few strong storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as a low-pressure system moves north of the Ozarks. Scattered storms will be in the forecast Wednesday with a few strong storms because of the wind energy with the system. The clouds begin to fill the sky late this afternoon into the overnight hours. A few storms arrive late night into the early morning before a line of storms is expected tomorrow. Yesterday the winds were howling, and we will get a break from that today, but if you have Halloween decorations, you will want to make sure they are tied down as winds will be strong overnight into tomorrow morning due to the front. Throughout today dew points will start to increase into the humid category. Temperatures bottom out a bit warmer tonight in the mid-60s. The showers and storms will be sticking around for the next several days as the front stalls out over the Ozarks, bringing a chance for showers and storms until Friday. Once the front finally pushes out Friday, temperatures will feel more like fall.

Clear

Springfield Mo

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
61°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

