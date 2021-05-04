Tuesday, May 4 Evening Forecast

Tuesday came with wet weather, breezy winds, and cool temperatures. The rain cleared out by early evening and with the rain went the clouds. This will open the door to chilly temperatures by morning as readings slip into the low 40s. A few thermometers will register lows in the upper 30s over Southwest Missouri.

Wednesday’s chilly start will give way to a pleasantly mild day. Sunny skies will push afternoon temperatures into the upper 60s. Winds will be light too.

By the end of the day, some cloud cover will spill into areas north of the interstate. This will be ahead of a clipper-like storm that will push a cold front across the area on Thursday. The storm will likely generate a few showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorm activity Thursday afternoon before it clears the area. Temperatures will be a touch cooler.

Friday morning will come with clear skies and another round of chilly morning lows. The sunshine will give way to cloudy skies by afternoon and possibly a few light showers. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s.

A warm front will try to move north across the area by Saturday morning. This will probably lead to a round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday morning with some rain possibly lingering into the afternoon.

We should see a break from wet weather heading into Saturday evening, but a new round of storms will likely develop to the west. This round of rain and thunderstorms will move in overnight or Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall will be possible along with strong thunderstorms.

The morning wave of rain will probably push a cold front through the area, but if it doesn’t additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the front later in the day.

There’s a lot of uncertainty heading into early next week. The front will be key to how wet the pattern stays. Right now, it looks like it may stall just south of the area. This will put the Ozarks on the cool side of the front, but close enough for clouds and additional waves of wet weather Monday and Tuesday.

