Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a forecast full of good news/bad news. It’s a very balanced forecast. We are starting off our Tuesday morning with calm conditions. The rain is out to our west during the morning commute. By this afternoon, we can expect widespread rain and showers to start overtaking the Ozarks.

There is a chance that we could see severe weather late afternoon/evening and possibly overnight. The greatest threat will be strong winds, but hail and isolated tornadoes are not out of the question.



The severe threat will include Springfield and all those south of the Queen city. The rain will continue into Wednesday, where heavy showers and a few embedded storms will be possible. I do think the rain chances will start to wrap up on Thursday, and we will FINALLY start to dry out.

The Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be very nice! As temperatures rise into the 80’s, we can expect very humid conditions. I think the rain will hold off until after Monday (although we are still quite a few days out and things can change quickly.)

Stay weather aware as we head into the afternoon!