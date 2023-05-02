This week our weather pattern is in a phase known as the Omega block. Basically, there is a trough (area of low pressure) on the east coast and another trough on the west coast with a ridge (high pressure) right in between. This creates cool and wet conditions towards the coasts and warm and typically dry weather in central U.S.

Today we are on the fringe of the low pressure to the northeast therefore we will be cooler and breezy once again in the Ozarks. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-60s under sunny skies with breezy northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Tonight will be chilly again in the upper 30s.

Eventually, the low pressure in the northeast will move east and the Ozarks will be caught in the ridge giving us warm and generally calm conditions for Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will be closer to normal in the low 70s with sunny skies all around.

Despite the Omega block, we are tracking a few chances for rain and thunderstorms beginning Thursday afternoon and going into Friday morning. Some weak energy will skirt around the area of low pressure to our southwest and make its way into the Ozarks. There is a risk for severe thunderstorms in the plains Thursday, but instability is limited across the Ozarks and we should mainly see rain with the occasional rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon.

Rain wraps up Friday morning and we are dry on Saturday ahead of another round of scattered rain and storms Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. From Thursday through Sunday, temperatures will also be much warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s.