Some in the Ozarks saw too much rain while others didn’t pick up nearly enough. A band of 2-4″ rainfall totals was recorded pretty much in line with the I-44 corridor. The heaviest report I’ve come across this morning is 3.09″ in Hartville, MO, however, radar estimates suggest several locations in southern Missouri picked up closer to 4″ yesterday. Springfield “officially” didn’t see much, but some areas in the southern and eastern part of town picked up nearly an inch if not more.

This morning will see patchy fog in areas that could become dense for some and is expected to last for several hours after sunrise potentially lingering into midday. Today will remain gloomy but mostly dry with a chance of some passing sprinkles through the day. Temperatures will be held back by persistent cloud cover and should only top out in the upper 60s. We may begin clearing some cloud cover as early as this evening therefore some areas may reach 70 degrees later in the day. Winds from the north around 5 to 10 mph Tuesday.

Fog is possible again Wednesday morning, but for the most part the clouds clear and the sun will mostly shine brightly on Wednesday with a few passing clouds possible in the afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the mid-70s and winds will stay light from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Thursday looks identical despite perhaps being a few degrees warmer.

Another cold front and a wave of rain are taking aim at the Ozarks for Friday. There remains some disagreement between the latest data, but a daytime arrival for rain and the cold front Friday is looking like the best timing. The thunderstorm risk appears to be minimal with very low storm energy showing up in the Ozarks when the front passes through. This system will help clear the way for a nice weekend.

