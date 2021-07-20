Tuesday, July 20 Morning Forecast

It is going to be a beautiful day across the region with sunny skies and below-average temperatures! It will be a nice day for any outdoor activity, but the dew points will be in the upper 60s and 70s, making it feel sticky outside. Winds will stay light throughout the day so, don’t count on the winds to cool you off! If you are traveling this morning, make sure to allow for a few extra minutes of drive time because several places, starting the day with a bit of foggy in the area.

For most of July Springfield, has been below average, with the average being 90. We have only had 1 day above 90 degrees, but this won’t last much longer, with temperatures increasing by the end of this week in the 90s.