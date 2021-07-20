Tuesday, July 20 Morning Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 85° 65°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 87° 67°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 88° 69°

Friday

90° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 90° 71°

Saturday

91° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 91° 72°

Sunday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 72°

Monday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
77°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
78°

80°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
81°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
2%
79°

75°

9 PM
Clear
3%
75°

73°

10 PM
Clear
4%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
5%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
6%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
6%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
6%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
7%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
9%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
8%
66°

65°

6 AM
Clear
8%
65°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
66°

It is going to be a beautiful day across the region with sunny skies and below-average temperatures! It will be a nice day for any outdoor activity, but the dew points will be in the upper 60s and 70s, making it feel sticky outside. Winds will stay light throughout the day so, don’t count on the winds to cool you off! If you are traveling this morning, make sure to allow for a few extra minutes of drive time because several places, starting the day with a bit of foggy in the area.

For most of July Springfield, has been below average, with the average being 90. We have only had 1 day above 90 degrees, but this won’t last much longer, with temperatures increasing by the end of this week in the 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear skies. Low 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner
Downstream 300x100