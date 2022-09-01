Happy September! What a summer we had across the Ozarks. It had been many years since we had seen 100°, and this meteorological summer brought the heat back to the Ozarks. Joplin reached triple digits 22 times! Springfield made it to 100° eight times, and West Plains 11.

September is starting off warmly, however, nowhere near the heat we grew accustomed to this summer.

High pressure is moving further to the east, as two separate shortwaves are moving closer to the Ozarks from the west. All that means is we have enough energy to get a few showers and storms going this afternoon. I’m becoming more convinced that we will see scattered showers on Thursday from late afternoon into the evening. Overnight will bring a better chance of rain and a few storms from this same disturbance.

There will be a chance of rain throughout your Labor Day weekend holiday. Model guidance is all over the place. I do expect a chance of rain each day, but it won’t be a washout situation. The driest day looks to be Saturday.

Temperatures will be near average for the first week of September.

I hope I get to be the first one to wish you a HAPPY METEOROLOGICAL FALL!