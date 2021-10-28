Thursday, October 28 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

51° / 43°
Rain
Rain 70% 51° 43°

Friday

49° / 40°
Showers
Showers 50% 49° 40°

Saturday

59° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 40°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Monday

53° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 53° 37°

Tuesday

47° / 37°
Showers
Showers 30% 47° 37°

Wednesday

43° / 34°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 43° 34°

44°

8 PM
Rain
85%
44°

44°

9 PM
Showers
72%
44°

44°

10 PM
Showers
46%
44°

45°

11 PM
Showers
56%
45°

45°

12 AM
Showers
55%
45°

45°

1 AM
Showers
46%
45°

45°

2 AM
Showers
37%
45°

45°

3 AM
Showers
53%
45°

45°

4 AM
Light Rain
61%
45°

46°

5 AM
Light Rain
64%
46°

46°

6 AM
Light Rain
71%
46°

46°

7 AM
Light Rain
67%
46°

45°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
45°

46°

9 AM
Light Rain
64%
46°

46°

10 AM
Showers
51%
46°

47°

11 AM
Light Rain
62%
47°

47°

12 PM
Light Rain
61%
47°

47°

1 PM
Showers
51%
47°

47°

2 PM
Showers
39%
47°

47°

3 PM
Showers
37%
47°

48°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
48°

48°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
48°

48°

6 PM
Cloudy
23%
48°

48°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

It has been another wet and soggy day across the region. Rain showers will continue over the area before exiting by tomorrow afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect until tonight at 10 pm. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, bottoming out in the low 40s with light rain. The front will push east of the region tomorrow, bringing showers most of the day before clearing out just in time for football. Tomorrow temperatures will be topping out in the upper 40s lower 50s with gusty conditions. The game tomorrow night will be chilly and damp with calmer winds. Halloween weekend will be clear and cool Saturday, with chilly conditions overnight Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool. Saturday will be a much better day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. By the start of next week, temperatures will be cooler, and the chance for rain showers comes back into the forecast.

Rain

Springfield Mo

44°F Rain Feels like 36°
18 mph NW
96%
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
19 mph NNW
60%
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Branson

47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
13 mph NW
98%
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
45°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
16 mph NNW
70%
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Harrison

46°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
13 mph NW
91%
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
43°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
17 mph NW
81%
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

Rolla

48°F Rain Shower Feels like 43°
13 mph NW
100%
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
45°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
15 mph NNW
97%
Last Quarter
Rain Shower

West Plains

49°F Rain Shower Feels like 44°
13 mph NW
97%
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
47°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
16 mph NNW
97%
Last Quarter

