It has been another wet and soggy day across the region. Rain showers will continue over the area before exiting by tomorrow afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect until tonight at 10 pm. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, bottoming out in the low 40s with light rain. The front will push east of the region tomorrow, bringing showers most of the day before clearing out just in time for football. Tomorrow temperatures will be topping out in the upper 40s lower 50s with gusty conditions. The game tomorrow night will be chilly and damp with calmer winds. Halloween weekend will be clear and cool Saturday, with chilly conditions overnight Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool. Saturday will be a much better day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. By the start of next week, temperatures will be cooler, and the chance for rain showers comes back into the forecast.
Thursday, October 28 Evening Forecast
- Humidity
Springfield Mo44°F Rain Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 18 mph NW
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 19 mph NNW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Branson47°F Cloudy Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 98%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Harrison46°F Cloudy Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 17 mph NW
- Precip
- 81%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Rolla48°F Rain Shower Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Precip
- 97%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
West Plains49°F Rain Shower Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 13 mph NW
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Precip
- 97%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter