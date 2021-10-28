Thursday, October 28 Evening Forecast

It has been another wet and soggy day across the region. Rain showers will continue over the area before exiting by tomorrow afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect until tonight at 10 pm. Temperatures will be chilly tonight, bottoming out in the low 40s with light rain. The front will push east of the region tomorrow, bringing showers most of the day before clearing out just in time for football. Tomorrow temperatures will be topping out in the upper 40s lower 50s with gusty conditions. The game tomorrow night will be chilly and damp with calmer winds. Halloween weekend will be clear and cool Saturday, with chilly conditions overnight Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool. Saturday will be a much better day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. By the start of next week, temperatures will be cooler, and the chance for rain showers comes back into the forecast.