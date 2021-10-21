Thursday, October 21 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 62° 41°

Friday

71° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 50°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 70° 59°

Sunday

76° / 54°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 76° 54°

Monday

64° / 45°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 64° 45°

Tuesday

70° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 70° 48°

Wednesday

60° / 48°
Showers
Showers 30% 60° 48°

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

50°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
49°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
7%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
10%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
53°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

65°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

62°

7 PM
Clear
1%
62°

A few clouds are around the Ozarks this evening, with chilly temperatures on tap. You will want to grab a jacket if you are heading out tonight or tomorrow morning with temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s, lower 40s, with partly cloudy skies.

A warmer day is on tap for Friday as a high-pressure set in, bringing temperatures back into the 70s, with sunny skies. A stationary front will develop and stall over the region Friday night and into Saturday, resulting in a few showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. If you are heading to a game tomorrow night, it will be a great night with starry skies, but increasing clouds will move into late Friday night.

Saturday, scattered showers and storms are possible with the stationary front moving out. There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe weather on Saturday for Bates, Henry, and Vernon Counties. The main threat is hail. A wet weekend is ahead with scattered showers and storms Saturday and more widespread storms Sunday. A cold front will move in as the stationary front moves out. The Ozarks will be in the war sector, so temperatures Sunday will be warmer. The timing on Sunday is afternoon through evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ozarks in a 15% probability for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe storms are possible on Sunday, so make sure to have a way to receive storm watches and warnings.

Temperatures will be fluctuating from the 60s to 70s degrees, with another front coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Clear

Springfield Mo

52°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

55°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

