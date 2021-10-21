Thursday, October 21 Evening Forecast

A few clouds are around the Ozarks this evening, with chilly temperatures on tap. You will want to grab a jacket if you are heading out tonight or tomorrow morning with temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s, lower 40s, with partly cloudy skies.

A warmer day is on tap for Friday as a high-pressure set in, bringing temperatures back into the 70s, with sunny skies. A stationary front will develop and stall over the region Friday night and into Saturday, resulting in a few showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. If you are heading to a game tomorrow night, it will be a great night with starry skies, but increasing clouds will move into late Friday night.

Saturday, scattered showers and storms are possible with the stationary front moving out. There is a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for severe weather on Saturday for Bates, Henry, and Vernon Counties. The main threat is hail. A wet weekend is ahead with scattered showers and storms Saturday and more widespread storms Sunday. A cold front will move in as the stationary front moves out. The Ozarks will be in the war sector, so temperatures Sunday will be warmer. The timing on Sunday is afternoon through evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Ozarks in a 15% probability for strong to severe storms. All modes of severe storms are possible on Sunday, so make sure to have a way to receive storm watches and warnings.

Temperatures will be fluctuating from the 60s to 70s degrees, with another front coming through Tuesday night into Wednesday.