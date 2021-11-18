Temperatures will be colder tonight, bottoming out in the mid-20s with clearing skies early in the morning. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 20s Friday morning. High pressure will be sliding east tomorrow, with clouds filling in tomorrow evening. Friday temperatures will slightly increase into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster. We nose-dived today before slowly creeping back up the slope. Saturday warmer temperatures return with increasing clouds. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Colder temperatures return Sunday night. Chilly high temperatures will return Monday before mild temperatures fill back in by midweek; however, this won’t last long, the next front pushing through Wednesday. Don’t forget to look up early Friday morning! A Partial Lunar Eclipse is happening tonight between 1:18 AM and 4:47 AM. The maximum eclipse will occur at 3:02 AM. This is the longest partial eclipse in 580 years!
Thursday, November 18 Evening Forecast
