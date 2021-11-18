Thursday, November 18 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

48° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 48° 26°

Friday

51° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 35°

Saturday

60° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 60° 42°

Sunday

54° / 27°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 54° 27°

Monday

43° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 27°

Tuesday

52° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 38°

Wednesday

59° / 31°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 59° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 PM
Clear
1%
38°

36°

8 PM
Clear
1%
36°

35°

9 PM
Clear
1%
35°

33°

10 PM
Clear
1%
33°

31°

11 PM
Clear
1%
31°

31°

12 AM
Clear
1%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
1%
30°

29°

2 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

3 AM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

5 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
2%
28°

29°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
29°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
31°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

46°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

Temperatures will be colder tonight, bottoming out in the mid-20s with clearing skies early in the morning. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 20s Friday morning. High pressure will be sliding east tomorrow, with clouds filling in tomorrow evening. Friday temperatures will slightly increase into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures across the month have been on a roller coaster. We nose-dived today before slowly creeping back up the slope. Saturday warmer temperatures return with increasing clouds. Another front pushes through Sunday bringing a chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies. Colder temperatures return Sunday night. Chilly high temperatures will return Monday before mild temperatures fill back in by midweek; however, this won’t last long, the next front pushing through Wednesday. Don’t forget to look up early Friday morning! A Partial Lunar Eclipse is happening tonight between 1:18 AM and 4:47 AM. The maximum eclipse will occur at 3:02 AM. This is the longest partial eclipse in 580 years!

Clear

Springfield Mo

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Branson

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
1 mph W
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Harrison

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

Rolla

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Clear

West Plains

40°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
4 mph WNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

