Thursday, May 6 Evening Forecast

A cold front swept across the area today with some clouds and a few showers. A few stronger storms managed to fire up early this afternoon as storms were exiting to the east. Skies have cleared out this evening and a clear and cold night lies ahead.

Friday will start clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies during the morning before stalling during the afternoon as skies become cloudy. A few isolated showers may come with the cloud cover, but most areas will stay dry.

Rain chances will be on the rise late Saturday night as a warm front begins to lift north into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning before gradually tapering off during the afternoon. Some sun will try to develop with temperatures warming up, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas where afternoon readings will warm well into the 70s.

Another wave of wet weather is likely to develop late Saturday night into Sunday. A stout cap will develop over much of the area keeping the evening hours quiet Saturday night. Meanwhile, storms will fire up to the west over Kansas near I-70. This activity will likely be severe, gradually organizing into a big area of rain and thunderstorms that will spread east and southeast. A line of severe storms is expected to sweep into West Central Missouri with a risk of strong winds and hail late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The storms will gradually weaken as they push southeast into Southwest Missouri through sunrise Sunday but still could produce some strong winds.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible with the cold front as it pushes southeast through the area on Mother’s Day. Storms may flare-up near the front during the morning as the front pushes south of the interstate. A few of these storms could be severe with storms expected to clear out of the area by mid-afternoon Sunday. Clouds will linger behind the front and there may be some light shower activity too. Temperatures will also take a turn with a mild morning giving way to chilly afternoon conditions as temperatures fall back through the 50s. The chilly weather will come with gusty northwest winds too.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday with rain most likely on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the way back up during the second half of next week with the pattern remaining quiet.