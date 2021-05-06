Thursday, May 6 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

A cold front swept across the area today with some clouds and a few showers. A few stronger storms managed to fire up early this afternoon as storms were exiting to the east. Skies have cleared out this evening and a clear and cold night lies ahead.

Friday will start clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will warm quickly under sunny skies during the morning before stalling during the afternoon as skies become cloudy. A few isolated showers may come with the cloud cover, but most areas will stay dry.

Rain chances will be on the rise late Saturday night as a warm front begins to lift north into the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning before gradually tapering off during the afternoon. Some sun will try to develop with temperatures warming up, especially over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas where afternoon readings will warm well into the 70s.

Another wave of wet weather is likely to develop late Saturday night into Sunday. A stout cap will develop over much of the area keeping the evening hours quiet Saturday night. Meanwhile, storms will fire up to the west over Kansas near I-70. This activity will likely be severe, gradually organizing into a big area of rain and thunderstorms that will spread east and southeast. A line of severe storms is expected to sweep into West Central Missouri with a risk of strong winds and hail late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The storms will gradually weaken as they push southeast into Southwest Missouri through sunrise Sunday but still could produce some strong winds.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible with the cold front as it pushes southeast through the area on Mother’s Day. Storms may flare-up near the front during the morning as the front pushes south of the interstate. A few of these storms could be severe with storms expected to clear out of the area by mid-afternoon Sunday. Clouds will linger behind the front and there may be some light shower activity too. Temperatures will also take a turn with a mild morning giving way to chilly afternoon conditions as temperatures fall back through the 50s. The chilly weather will come with gusty northwest winds too.

The pattern that follows Sunday’s storm is a cool one. We’ll likely find waves of cloudiness too with a chance for some light showers Monday and Tuesday with rain most likely on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the way back up during the second half of next week with the pattern remaining quiet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Springfield Mo

62°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Starry skies. Low near 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. NW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
11 mph NW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Rolla

60°F Fair Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

67° / 40°
Sct. Storms
Sct. Storms 40% 67° 40°

Friday

69° / 53°
PM Showers
PM Showers 30% 69° 53°

Saturday

74° / 63°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 74° 63°

Sunday

69° / 44°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 60% 69° 44°

Monday

62° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 62° 46°

Tuesday

60° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 46°

Wednesday

65° / 44°
Few Showers
Few Showers 30% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
1%
53°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
2%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
3%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
6%
44°

42°

4 AM
Clear
6%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
8%
41°

42°

6 AM
Clear
7%
42°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
43°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
49°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
56°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
61°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
64°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
68°

69°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
14%
67°

64°

4 PM
Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
63°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
62°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100