Leave the cold weather jacket at home and grab the raincoat before leaving this morning as you may need it in the afternoon. This morning there is some rain activity in Kansas and Oklahoma that may extend into western Missouri this mid-morning, however the latest data this morning suggests that rainfall amounts from this wave of showers will be light and scattered. Another wave arrives tonight proving heavy rainfall of 1-2″ in some areas.

This afternoon will see temperatures in the low 70s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph under partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for scattered rain showers and storms through the day today, however, rain chances dramatically increase going into tonight and Friday morning.

Rain and a few thunderstorms tonight will leave behind 1-2″ of rainfall for areas along and south of Highway 60 with lesser amounts around a half inch towards the north and towards central Missouri. Rain wraps up Friday morning and Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm, muggy and a little breezy.

Saturday will be dry with more sun than clouds and temperatures racing to the mid to upper 80s with breezy south winds. Our warmup will be thanks to a warm front moving through Friday night.

Another warm day is expected Sunday with temperatures still in the mid-80s and there is a slight chance for a storm or two Sunday evening, especially east of Highway 65. There is a chance for an isolated storm or two at least Monday through Wednesday of next week. Although the severe weather risk is limited, any storm that can develop next week could potentially produce some locally large hail and stronger wind gusts.

