Grab the umbrella or rain jacket out the door this morning. Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely through the morning into the early afternoon. Rain should come to an end sometime after 3 p.m. An additional wave of showers and storms may make a run for southwest Missouri overnight tonight out of Oklahoma, but most data suggests this activity will quickly end once in Missouri.

Temperatures today will be in the low to mid-70s with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will remain cloudy through the day and we may see some patchy fog across the Ozarks early this afternoon.

Friday will be mostly dry, however, we are expecting a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Ozarks in the afternoon. Some storms may produce some nickel to dime-sized hail and occasionally a wind gust around 60 mph, but that will be isolated. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be warm in the low 80s.

Rain chances wind down for Friday evening before ramping back up after midnight into Saturday morning, especially in western Missouri. A broken line of showers and storms will come out of Kansas and Oklahoma on Saturday morning and should wrap up by the midday hours. Saturday afternoon should be mostly dry with temperatures in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

Mother’s Day will also present another chance for rain and storms, especially in the afternoon/evening. Sunday brunch may be good to go to be outside if desired, but evening dinner plans may need to arrange to be indoors or at least under cover. Otherwise, Sunday afternoon should be nice enough with temperatures in the low 80s and light southwest winds.