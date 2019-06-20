Thursday, June 20 Morning Forecast

More Sunshine and Warmer Today —

After days of rain, today we finally get a sunny day. Temperatures will be warmer in the middle and upper 80’s. Today will also be humid with dewpoints in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Through the day, moisture will increase which will help fuel some showers and storms, especially in our northern counties. A few of these storms could have some gusty wind and heavy downpours given the amount of atmospheric moisture. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s. The rain won’t last long and will taper off through the overnight hours.

Friday is the first day of summer and it will feel like it! Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with feels-like temperatures close to 100 given the humidity and the amount of sunshine we will see. For many areas, it will be the first 90-degree day of the year. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 70’s, staying warm and muggy.

Saturday, an isolated storm or two is possible but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return Saturday night into Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday and Monday look wetter with a chance of showers and storms both days. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be a concern throughout this period. Temperatures both days will be cooler in the lower 80’s. Not everyone will see rain and each day will not be a complete washout.

Tuesday looks drier with more sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s.

Shower chances return possibly Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.