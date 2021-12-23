Merry Christmas Eve Eve! Temperatures were warming today, but the clouds kept some areas from reaching into the 60s. The clouds will be sticking around for most of tonight before slowly clearing. The winds will pick up tonight and especially tomorrow. Gusts will range from 20-35 mph! Make sure to tie your holiday decorations down now. Temperatures tonight will be well above average, and it will feel more like a fall night with temperatures in the 50s. The clouds will continue to push north and east, with another warm front pushing in tonight into tomorrow morning. The sun will be back out tomorrow afternoon. Santa will need to trade his north pole outfit for a t-shirt and shorts by the time he arrives in the Ozarks! By Saturday, temperatures will be a little cooler, only be a few degrees, because a cold front will sweep through. Christmas Eve temperatures will be topping out in the 70s. Christmas Eve night temperatures will only bottom out in the upper 50s! Christmas day temperatures will top out in the upper 60s for a majority of Ozarks, and some areas will be in the 70s near the Arkansas Missouri border. Temperatures will cool down through next week, and it looks like temperatures will be near average for New Years Day.
Thursday, December 23 Evening Forecast
