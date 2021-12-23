Thursday, December 23 Evening Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 60° 50°

Friday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 71° 59°

Saturday

69° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 69° 42°

Sunday

69° / 50°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 69° 50°

Monday

60° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 60° 46°

Tuesday

65° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 65° 38°

Wednesday

49° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 49° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

9 PM
Clear
4%
53°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
52°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
53°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
54°

54°

2 AM
Cloudy
3%
54°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
55°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
7%
56°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
3%
62°

65°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
65°

67°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
67°

68°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
68°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
1%
70°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

Merry Christmas Eve Eve! Temperatures were warming today, but the clouds kept some areas from reaching into the 60s. The clouds will be sticking around for most of tonight before slowly clearing. The winds will pick up tonight and especially tomorrow. Gusts will range from 20-35 mph! Make sure to tie your holiday decorations down now. Temperatures tonight will be well above average, and it will feel more like a fall night with temperatures in the 50s. The clouds will continue to push north and east, with another warm front pushing in tonight into tomorrow morning. The sun will be back out tomorrow afternoon. Santa will need to trade his north pole outfit for a t-shirt and shorts by the time he arrives in the Ozarks! By Saturday, temperatures will be a little cooler, only be a few degrees, because a cold front will sweep through. Christmas Eve temperatures will be topping out in the 70s. Christmas Eve night temperatures will only bottom out in the upper 50s! Christmas day temperatures will top out in the upper 60s for a majority of Ozarks, and some areas will be in the 70s near the Arkansas Missouri border. Temperatures will cool down through next week, and it looks like temperatures will be near average for New Years Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

52°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
50°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

53°F Fair Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Red Cross – Impact Lives. Donate Today

Red Cross Damage

Trending Stories

Jamie Warriner