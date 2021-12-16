Thanks to the cold front that passed by the Ozarks this morning, temperatures were cooler today for most of the region. The cold front was a little slower to be felt in northern Arkansas. The front that stalled out is finally bringing the showers to the east of the area, but the dry pattern won’t last long. The difference in temperatures this time 24 hours ago is ranging from 12 to 30 degrees cooler. Temperatures right now are cooling down for a chilly night on tap. The overnight lows will still be well above average for December. Normally overnight lows are in the upper 20s. A warm front will be lifting north tonight and throughout tomorrow. Clouds will fill in tonight before showers move in by the early morning hours of Friday. The showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Heavy rain moves in tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, mainly south of I-44. The moisture will be moving out by Saturday morning. Most areas will receive between 1-2 inches of rainfall between tonight through Saturday morning. A few counties in northwestern Arkansas, including Benton, Carrol, Washington, and Madison, are under a Flood Watch until Saturday at 6 AM. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s tomorrow with gusty winds. Saturday temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler in the 40s. By Saturday, temperatures are going to be very chilly in the teens, and the feels like temperatures will be in the low teens even some areas will be feeling like single digits! A quiet calm period will begin on Sunday, and temperatures will warm up a little every day.
Thursday, December 16 Evening Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 2 mph NE
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
39°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Branson47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph SW
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 54%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Harrison44°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 1 mph N
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph E
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rolla40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
West Plains43°F Fair Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 1 mph N
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
41°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 41%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous