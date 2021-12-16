Thursday, December 16 Evening Forecast

Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 39°

Friday

57° / 35°
Showers
Showers 60% 57° 35°

Saturday

41° / 18°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 41° 18°

Sunday

42° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 27°

Monday

50° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 50° 29°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 57° 33°

Hourly Forecast

43°

7 PM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

39°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

40°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
40°

42°

2 AM
Cloudy
7%
42°

42°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
42°

42°

4 AM
Showers
36%
42°

42°

5 AM
Showers
36%
42°

42°

6 AM
Showers
47%
42°

42°

7 AM
Showers
46%
42°

42°

8 AM
Showers
45%
42°

44°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

47°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

48°

12 PM
Showers
41%
48°

49°

1 PM
Showers
51%
49°

50°

2 PM
Light Rain
63%
50°

51°

3 PM
Rain
83%
51°

51°

4 PM
Rain
85%
51°

52°

5 PM
Rain
85%
52°

52°

6 PM
Rain
97%
52°

Thanks to the cold front that passed by the Ozarks this morning, temperatures were cooler today for most of the region. The cold front was a little slower to be felt in northern Arkansas. The front that stalled out is finally bringing the showers to the east of the area, but the dry pattern won’t last long. The difference in temperatures this time 24 hours ago is ranging from 12 to 30 degrees cooler. Temperatures right now are cooling down for a chilly night on tap. The overnight lows will still be well above average for December. Normally overnight lows are in the upper 20s. A warm front will be lifting north tonight and throughout tomorrow. Clouds will fill in tonight before showers move in by the early morning hours of Friday. The showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the day tomorrow. Heavy rain moves in tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening, mainly south of I-44. The moisture will be moving out by Saturday morning. Most areas will receive between 1-2 inches of rainfall between tonight through Saturday morning. A few counties in northwestern Arkansas, including Benton, Carrol, Washington, and Madison, are under a Flood Watch until Saturday at 6 AM. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s tomorrow with gusty winds. Saturday temperatures are about 10 degrees cooler in the 40s. By Saturday, temperatures are going to be very chilly in the teens, and the feels like temperatures will be in the low teens even some areas will be feeling like single digits! A quiet calm period will begin on Sunday, and temperatures will warm up a little every day.

Clear

Springfield Mo

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
2 mph NE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
39°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
35°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

West Plains

43°F Fair Feels like 43°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

